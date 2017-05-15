10-Vegetable Tagine Enjoyed Three Ways

This is a recipe we come back to again and again: a hearty, wholesome one-pot mess of colourful vegetables, warm spices, and creamy chickpeas. This vegan dinner staple is great straight out of the pan yet, like all such recipes improves over a few days.
But sometimes we want to shake it up a bit. Add new spices; amp others. Make it less stewy and more pie-y. You get me? Read on to see what easy tweaks you can make to my original chickpea and vegetable tagine recipe, found here. I’ve altered the recipe a bit and posted it below, but it’s not terribly different to my first page of Google one (I know!). This tagine is an oldie but goodie that, because of its popularity in the Interwebs, I needed to visually upgrade as it wasn’t very”pinnable”. I hope you like the recipe as much as we do.
We adore the intense but not hot spicing – the ochre and fire colours; the soft fall-apartness of the chickpeas; the dried fruits that submit to the mellow sauce; the over-the-top quantity of vegetables; the slowness of method. It is kind of time-standing-still cooking. Not perhaps suited to a quick midweek meal, but a productive and fragrant way to spend a few hours at the weekend in preparation for the week ahead. The beauty of much North African cooking is that once you’ve made it – hopefully a big batch – it tastes even better the next day and the next. Although North Africans do indeed eat meat, they are very clever and creative with vegetables, pulses and grains. Something we can learn from.
Do let me know if you make it and how you enjoyed it best. I love hearing from you and finding out what you’ve been making and tweaking from here on Food To Glow. If you follow me on Pinterest you will see what I’m pinning and dreaming of making.
Life’s too short for boring food. Make what you eat healthy, colourful, craveable and, most of all, fun. xx
PS My tagine potentially has 16 vegetables, but I thought that might scare some of you! 😉
10-Vegetable Tagine
This is a recipe we come back to again and again: a hearty, wholesome one-pot mess of colourful vegetables, warm spices, and creamy chickpeas. It’s great straight out of the pan but, like all such recipes improves over a few days. So, make more than you can eat and either freeze the rest or serve it up in one of the guises shown.
Vegan, high in fibre and deliciously healthy family food. I’ve made it deliberately huge so you can eat it on the day, have a day of leftovers and freeze the rest. Oh, and use chopped frozen if you like for some of the fresh veg.
2. Add in the vegetables and chickpeas, along with tomato puree, chopped tomatoes, preserved lemon, dried fruit and harissa (if using), plus the stock/water. Bring up to the boil and then turn down to a very gentle simmer. Cover and leave for about 45 minutes., stirring once or twice. Season to taste after it cools down a bit.
9 thoughts on “10-Vegetable Tagine Enjoyed Three Ways”
Oh WOW, this looks fabulous! I love a giant vegetable dish that screams comfort, spice, and flavor!
This looks amazing! I can’t wait to make it.
It’s all gorgeous, the colours, the flavours, the uses 🙂
Looks Yummy 😊
Yes, please!! This tagine has my name all over it! And I like how much flexibility you give for a range of veggies. And topping with halloumi, mint, and pomegranates sounds divine!
Colourful, fun and tastie, too right! Lovely dish and super useful for when all the family come back over the summer hols – super!
Looks amazing. Beautiful colors and full of nutrition. I would definitely make (and eat) this.
This looks really delicious!
The photos are so colorful and lovely, you’ve got a real eye for food photography!