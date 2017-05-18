Healthy 1-Minute, 5-Ingredient Chocolate Cake + 5 Energy-Boosting Recipes

This is a sponsored post

What if you could have a personal sized chocolate cake (ie no sharing) that is not only healthy but also takes all of, oh, one minute to cook? You’d think it was a joke. Well, I’m not joking. Four ingredients, one minute, mainly from your cupboard and ta-da, chocolate cake. And did I mention healthy? And nope, no bananas. Or tofu. 🙂

RACE FOR LIFE: Pulling on your trainers and running around a park is all well and good. But what if you could do this, have a blast AND raise needed money for a fantastic cause?

Cancer Research UK (CRUK) Race For Life takes place in Glasgow on 21 May, and I’ve been asked by Scottish Power to get the word out about this awesome annual fixture in cancer research support. As a professional cancer health educator, supporting those with cancer is very close to my heart. So I am beyond thrilled to have been asked to not only publicise the event but also to pull together five fab recipes that will nourish and energise participants – and you.

And I have a very special, must-make recipe to share, too. Everyone who has been my guinea pig has loved it. I hope you do too. It is pretty much store cupboard so you can make it anytime a craving for something nourishing and comforting strikes. If you have run a 5k, you will definitely be wanting to make this as it is the tastiest, easiest training (and recovery) recipe I can imagine.

And you know how imaginative I am. 🙂

But before you make this spectacularly chocolatey, lightning-quick and WHOLEFOOD (!) cake recipe, can I ask you to check out the ScottishPower High 5 Facebook page? There you will find all of the updates on this fun, sweaty and positive event. and maybe even be inspired to set up your own High 5 Power Squad.

The last time I did the Race For Life I scored a personal best: not since repeated. The atmosphere really inspires all of the participants, myself included, to do their best: comradery, adrenaline and a common cause are fantastic motivators.

So, why not pop on those trainers and join in?

***See below the recipe for links to my top five, easy, energy-boosting recipes***

1-Minute 5-Ingredient Chocolate Cake 1 small sweet potato, peeled and cubed* 2 tbsp smooth cashew, almond or peanut butter, no sugar-added 2 tbsp cacao or cocoa powder 1-2 tsp maple syrup 1 heaped tbsp best cacao chips or dark chocolate chips Method: 1. Steam the sweet potato cubes for 8 minutes. Mash and scoop into a small mixing bowl. Add four tablespoons of the mash to a small mixing bowl. 2. OR you could pierce a whole sweet potato and microwave on HIGH for seven minutes. When cool enough to handle, scoop out the flesh and mash. Don't let the potato sit as it will harden and get kind of yucky. Use 4 tablespoons for this recipe. 3. Add the nut butter and mix thoroughly, followed by the cacao or cocoa powder. Now mix in 3-4 tbsp of water (or fave plant milk) until you have a stiff but soft batter. Fold in most of the chocolate chips. 4. Scrape the chocolatey mix into a mug, top with remaining chocolate chips and microwave on HIGH for 1 minute. Some microwaves will need an extra 20 seconds. The cake should be a fragrant, cohesive – well, – cake! If you need the extra calories why not add a small scoop of best ice cream, coconut yogurt or creme fraiche? *Variation: use a small, very ripe banana in place of the sweet potato. This is quicker and very very nice! Both are brilliantly nutritious. Nutrition: The sweet potato gives you fiber, beta-carotene, potassium and B vitamins. Potassium is particularly useful for exercise recovery. Of all the usually available nut butters, almond is the best for fighting body inflammation; but all nuts and their butters are fantastic sources of anti-inflammatory vitamin E. This recipe is a great balance of healthy fats, carbohydrates and protein. When is the best time to eat after exercise? At the 30-minute, post-exercise mark the body is particularly receptive to nutrients. The transporters and enzymes in our low- and fast-twitch muscles responsible for glycogen and protein synthesis are eager and waiting for replenishment right now. This recipe, with its good balance of fats, proteins and carbohydrates is PERFECT recovery food. It is also a magic little treat to push you over the finishing line.

***5 Easy Energy-Boosting Recipes On Food To Glow**

Cheesy Cauliflower, Lentil and Buckwheat Bake > This has cheese but is mainly about the wholesome buckwheat (gluten-free which may help prevent uncomfortable bloating in some of you) and protein-rich lentils. One of our favourite high-energy dinners.

No-Bake Cookie Dough Brownie Bites > More tempting chocolate, but this time with chickpeas! Absolutely no one will know your secret!

Greek Salad Nachos > Nachos, but not as we know it. These munchy crunchy treats use toasted pitta bread in place of tortilla chips and ditch the cheese in favor of Greek flavours and crispy fresh vegetables; tuna gives needed protein.

Kimchi and Bean Quesadillas > For a quick meal you really can’t beat a Mexican quesadilla. I’ve made it super healthy with gut-supporting kimchi, and full of protein with mashed beans. Savory heaven!

Mega-Berry Green Smoothie > Don’t be fooled by the deep red colour, this is a green smoothie. Make no mistake! Protein from Greek yogurt and fatigue-fighting berry powders and kale. My favourite smoothie of all time. This is a commissioned recipe and post. Partnered posts such as this help me to keep bringing you my recipes – for free and without advertising. Thanks to you as well, for supporting not only me but also the quality brands with which I work. I only partner with brands I actually use and like. All opinions are strictly my own.