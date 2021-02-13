Fudgy Low-Carb Raspberry Brownies are easily-made, one-bowl cocoa brownies. Healthy almond flour gives them structure, while safe sugar sub erythritol adds essential sweetness. I’ve studded the batter with tangy freeze-dried raspberries bits for extra-fab flavour. But even just dotting with fresh raspberries gives these more-ish brownies a special tweak.

Pro brownie tip: cool completely in the pan before slicing into ooey-gooey slices.

Those of you with especially sharp memories may recall that I posted low-carb brownies in October. As delicious as they are (I even called them Deliciously Good Low-Carb Chocolate Brownies), I can’t leave a brownie recipe alone. This is evidenced by my 7 brownie recipes. Quite a lot for someone who goes on and on about not having a sweet tooth. 🙂

For this brownie recipe, I’ve stripped out a step or two to make it one-bowl. Tweaked some ingredients. And – quelle horreur! – ditched the chips. Today’s Valentine-ready brownies eschew the extra chocolate in favour of freeze-dried raspberry pieces and a smattering of fresh raspberries. And I’m not even sorry. If a brownie isn’t a brownie to you without the addition of choc chips, add a handful. But I really think they are better without. I adore the contrast of the clean cocoa taste with the zing of raspberries. Less is more here. Trust me.

Ingredients for Fudgy Low-Carb Raspberry Brownies

Almond flour – not almond meal or ground almonds, almond flour. The former will make your brownies compacted and sandy-textured.

Cocoa powder – unsweetened and sifted please

Butter – unsalted, or ditch the added salt in the recipe; use non-dairy if you wish

Eggs – these help tremendously with structure, but use a proprietary egg replacer rather than chia or flax eggs if you need this to be vegan.

Sugar Substitute – erythritol works best, but you can also use xylitol or a monk fruit-lakanto blend (see the notes at bottom of the recipe card for guidance). Not bothered about being low-carb? Just use regular granulated sugar in the same amount.

Baking powder – for a little lift

Salt – not much, but you can drop this if you are using salted butter

Vanilla extract – balances the flavour of the brownie

Freeze-dried raspberry pieces – optional but they really add so much flavour. You can get them in the baking section of larger supermarkets.

Fresh raspberries – yeah, not seasonal right now. But sometimes exceptions need to be made. Frozen can be used, but more sparingly to lessen impact on doneness.

Almond milk – the batter is a bit stiff, so a little almond milk will help with mixing. But just a little!

What you do

Start by preheating the oven to 160C fan/180C/350F. While it is heating up, line a 20 x 20cm (8 x 8″) pan with non-stick parchment paper. I like to crumple it up in a ball to soften, then press into the pan.

Beat the softened butter and erythritol in a spacious mixing bowl until well-mixed, following with the eggs and vanilla. Once the mixture is combined, beat in the almond flour, baking powder, salt, cocoa powder and freeze-dried raspberries (if using) until the batter is a uniform colour. If you need the almond milk to help mix it up, do so. The batter should, however, be stiff rather than pourable.

Press the fudgy low-carb raspberry brownie batter into the lined tin with a damp spatula, or your wet hands. Tap the bottom of the tin on the countertop to help even it out a bit. Sprinkle over the fresh raspberries, gently pressing in.

Place the tin in the oven and bake for 33-35 minutes, or until a toothpick or skewer comes out with thick but not wet batter clinging to it if inserted in the centre. It will be more done around the edges. You can risk turning off the oven and leaving them up to 5 more minutes for a slightly firmer brownie. But remember that the brownies will firm up as they cool, while keeping very moist and fudgy.

Let the tin cool completely before lifting the brownies out by the paper to cool a bit further. Slice confidently in one motion if possible to reduce the “drag” that may smudge the brownies. If you have a plastic cutting knife (ie from an old picnic set), that’s even better. Eat some now and store the rest in a lidded container for up to one week.

Check my Recipe Index for the rest of my Food To Glow brownie recipes. The majority are not low-carb but are lower sugar. And crucially, most have chocolate chips. 🙂 And if you want to know more about substituting different sugars and sweeteners, check this post on ruled.me.

5 from 2 votes Print Fudgy Low-Carb Raspberry Brownies Easy, one-bowl cocoa brownies, made with almond flour and sweetened with erythritol. I've added freeze-dried raspberries bits for a lovely tang and flavour. But even just dotted with fresh raspberries gives them a special tweak. Cool completely in the pan before slicing into ooey-gooey slices. Store in the refrigerator for best result. Prep Time 5 minutes Cook Time 35 minutes Total Time 40 minutes Servings 16 slices Calories 87 kcal Author kellie anderson Ingredients 50 g unsalted butter softened; use non-dairy if you wish

220 g erythritol or monk fruit sweetener

2 medium free-range organic eggs US: large

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

150 g almond flour any lumps whisked out

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

60 g unsweetened cocoa powder sifted of lumps

1-2 tbsp almond milk as needed

2 tbsp freeze-dried raspberry optional as "bits" or broken up

100 g fresh raspberries or enough to top the batter Instructions Preheat the oven to 160C fan/180C/350F. Line a 20 x 20cm (8 x 8") pan with non-stick parchment paper. I like to crumple it up in a ball to soften, then press into the pan. Beat the softened butter and erythritol in a spacious mixing bowl until well-mixed, following with the eggs and vanilla. Once the mixture is combined, beat in the almond flour, baking powder, salt, cocoa powder and freeze-dried raspberries (if using) until the batter is a uniform colour. If you need to add the almond milk, do so. The batter should, however, be stiff rather than pourable. Press the low-carb raspberry brownie batter into the lined tin with a damp spatula, or your wet hands. Tap the bottom of the tin on the countertop to help even it out a bit. Sprinkle over the fresh raspberries, gently pressing in. Place the tin in the oven and bake for 33-35 minutes, or until a toothpick or skewer comes out with thick but not wet batter clinging to it if inserted in the centre. It will be more done around the edges. You can risk turning off the oven and leaving them up to 5 more minutes for a slightly firmer brownie. But remember that the brownies will firm them up as they cool, while keeping very moist and fudgy. Let the tin cool completely before lifting the brownies out by the paper to cool a bit further. Slice confidently in one motion if possible to reduce the "drag" that may smudge the brownies. If you have a plastic cutting knife (ie from an old picnic set), that's even better. Uneaten brownies are best kept refrigerated in a lidded box. They will keep about one week without deterioration. If you have a cold kitchen like me, you can keep them sealed up and on the counter. These brownies also freeze well. Recipe Notes Sweetener swaps: You can use xylitol (180g), or monk fruit or lakanto-monk fruit blend at 220g. Granulated sugar is also 220 grams. However, I've only ever made these with erythritol. Vegan? I haven't made these as vegan, but imagine that an proprietary egg replacer would work better than flax or chia eggs. Eggs help tremendously to the structure. More chocolate please! If you want even more chocolate, throw in a handful of no-sugar or regular chocolate chips. But if you are making these with the raspberries, my advice is to hold off on the chips. Nutrition Facts Fudgy Low-Carb Raspberry Brownies Amount Per Serving Calories 87 Calories from Fat 72 % Daily Value* Fat 8g 12% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Trans Fat 1g Cholesterol 7mg 2% Sodium 75mg 3% Potassium 80mg 2% Carbohydrates 6g 2% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 1g 1% Protein 3g 6% Vitamin A 80IU 2% Vitamin C 2mg 2% Calcium 33mg 3% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

