62 Lip-Smacking Healthier Chocolate Recipes

Whether you are looking after your health, wooing a potential Valentine, wanting a nutritious sweet treat, or soothing your mood, I’ve got 62 healthier chocolate recipe links to melt your heart.

“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt” – Charles Schulz

Chocolate gets a bad rap. Although it can reduce the risk of stroke, heart disease and diabetes, as well as protect brain function, most of the ways we tend to enjoy chocolate don’t promote health. Unless we are talking emotional health. Chocolate, in all of its glorious forms, is of course the classic cure for a broken heart – and to win your way to someone’s heart.

chopped dark chocolate – food to glow

The healthiest way to enjoy chocolate is of course to go dark. The darker the better – 70% cocoa content and up. This way you are minimising the sugar and added fat, upping the antioxidants and maximising the true taste of chocolate.

All of the recipes I link to from my fellow food bloggers call either for dark chocolate, or can be adapted to a higher cocoa or cacao content. A head start to healthy! In a future blog post I will detail the chocolate making process and give you the low down on the differences between cacao and cocoa.

crazy-good chocolate chip cashew butter blondies – food to glow

You are certain to find something in this comprehensive roundup to tempt you. And they are all lower in sugar than your average bought chocolate treat, with many being gluten or grain free, vegan, nut-free or lower carb.

To help you choose your perfect recipe, I’ve noted special diet options {if they aren’t obvious}, as applicable. I’ve also divided the recipes into Baked and No-Bake. Each link will send you straight to the recipe author’s site for the full recipe.



chocolate truffle no-bake cake – food to glow

These treats aren’t necessarily bunch-of-grapes healthy, but for sink-into-the-sofa yumminess, they will all hit the sweet spot.

Now, sit back for a delicious, and possibly drool-inducing, scroll through chocolate cakes, tarts, cookies, bars, energy balls, truffles, barks, brownies, popsicles, mousses and more! I can’t be held responsible for irresistible cravings. 🙂

lower-sugar easy everyday chocolate cake – food to glow

Chocolate Recipes to Bake

Easy Everyday Chocolate Cake {lower-sugar; one of mine}

Raspberry and Dark Chocolate Protein Bars {vegan, grain-free, paleo}

Healthy Chocolate Chip Cookies {vegan & gluten-free}

Healthy Peanut Butter Brownies {vegan option & gluten-free}

baked doughnuts with chocolate glaze – anna banana

Baked Doughnuts with Chocolate Glaze {vegan}

Double Chocolate and Banana Cake {lower-fat}

30 Minute Healthy Chocolate Cake

Banana Oat Cookies {gluten-free}

matcha almond skillet blondies – food to glow

Matcha Almond Skillet Blondies {food to glow; gluten-free}

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Muffins {gluten-free}

Spiced Red Wine and Pear Chocolate Cake

Keto Brownies

Chocolate Banana Cashew Cake {vegan}

chocolate tahini tart – waves in the kitchen

Chocolate Tahini Tart {egg-free}

Healthier Chocolate Chip Cookies with Quinoa and Almond Butter {gluten-free}

Vegan Banana Bread Cookies with Chocolate Chips

Gluten-Free German Chocolate Cake with Zucchini {low carb}

healthy chocolate pretzel bars – savory spin

Healthy Chocolate Pretzel Bars

Vegan Double Chocolate Tart

Chocolate and Rosemary Banana Bread {food to glow}

Low Carb Keto Chocolate Mug Cake {for microwave cooking}

Chocolate Tofu Cake {gluten-free}

healthy one-minute five-ingredient chocolate mug cake – food to glow

Healthy One-Minute Five-Ingredient Chocolate Mug Cake {food to glow; vegan & grain-free}

Paleo Chocolate Donuts

Chocolate Chip Kabocha Bars {gluten-free}

Chocolate Chip Cashew Butter Blondies {food to glow; gluten-free & with vegan option}

chocolate hazelnut tart – occasionally eggs

Chocolate Hazelnut Tart {gluten-free & vegan}

Spicy Keto Chocolate Donuts

Carob Molasses and Tahini Chocolate Brownies

Wholesome Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Spanish Cacao & Olive Oil Sweet Crackers {food to glow; tortas de aceite}

dark chocolate super bites – the view from great island

No-Bake Chocolate Recipes

Dark Chocolate Super Bites

Cookie Dough Brownie Bites {an “oldie but goody” from me; vegan & gluten-free}

Banana and Cacao Milkshake

Coconut Chocolate Bites (2 ingredients!)

chocolate cauliflower ice lollies – recipes from a pantry

Chocolate Cauliflower Ice Lollies

Banana Chocolate Tofu Mousse {vegan}

Chocolate Almond Butter Bites {like Reese’s!; food to glow}

Healthy Chocolate Crackles {gluten-free; vegan}

peanut butter & chocolate mousse cups – food to glow

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mousse Cups {vegan; food to glow}

Raw Chilli Coconut Chocolate {vegan}

Chocolate Truffle No-Bake Cake {food to glow; vegan}

No-Bake Chocolate Tart {vegan}

easy vegan chocolate truffles – baked by clo

Easy Vegan Chocolate Truffles

Paleo Chocolate Chunk Strawberry Banana Bread

Double Chocolate Energy Balls

Chocolate Cherry Smoothie Bowl

pink pitatya coconut macaroons – nadia’s healthy kitchen

Pink Pitaya Coconut Macaroons {vegan & gluten-free}

Sin-Free Chocolate Mousse {vegan}

Chokladbollar – Swedish Chocolate Balls {vegan; gluten-free}

Pistachio Chocolate Banana Sushi

pistachio chocolate banana sushi – the petite cook

No-Bake Layered Vegan Cheesecake {gluten-free}

Chocolate Raspberry Fudgsicles {one of mine}

Chocolate PB Crunch Salted Caramels

Frozen Cookie Dough Bites {low carb/keto}

Homemade Almond Joy

raw chocolate raspberry mousse – hey nutrition lady

Raw Chocolate Raspberry Mousse {vegan}

Crispy Quinoa and Cashew Chocolate Clusters

Red Velvet Raw Brownies {food to glow}

Easy No-Bake Chocolate Fig Bars {grain-free & vegan}

Chocolate Peanut Butter Coconut Oil Fudge {vegan}

chocolate peanut butter coconut oil fudge – rhubarbarians

