62 Lip-Smacking Healthier Chocolate Recipes

Whether you are looking after your health, wooing a potential Valentine, wanting a nutritious sweet treat, or soothing your mood, I’ve got 62 healthier chocolate recipe links to melt your heart.
“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt” – Charles Schulz
Chocolate gets a bad rap. Although it can reduce the risk of stroke, heart disease and diabetes, as well as protect brain function, most of the ways we tend to enjoy chocolate don’t promote health. Unless we are talking emotional health. Chocolate, in all of its glorious forms, is of course the classic cure for a broken heart – and to win your way to someone’s heart.
The healthiest way to enjoy chocolate is of course to go dark. The darker the better – 70% cocoa content and up. This way you are minimising the sugar and added fat, upping the antioxidants and maximising the true taste of chocolate.
All of the recipes I link to from my fellow food bloggers call either for dark chocolate, or can be adapted to a higher cocoa or cacao content. A head start to healthy! In a future blog post I will detail the chocolate making process and give you the low down on the differences between cacao and cocoa.
You are certain to find something in this comprehensive roundup to tempt you. And they are all lower in sugar than your average bought chocolate treat, with many being gluten or grain free, vegan, nut-free or lower carb.
To help you choose your perfect recipe, I’ve noted special diet options {if they aren’t obvious}, as applicable. I’ve also divided the recipes into Baked and No-Bake. Each link will send you straight to the recipe author’s site for the full recipe.
These treats aren’t necessarily bunch-of-grapes healthy, but for sink-into-the-sofa yumminess, they will all hit the sweet spot.
Now, sit back for a delicious, and possibly drool-inducing, scroll through chocolate cakes, tarts, cookies, bars, energy balls, truffles, barks, brownies, popsicles, mousses and more! I can’t be held responsible for irresistible cravings. 🙂
PS If you like a recipe that you click on, do be sure to say thank you to the author by commenting, pinning or sharing! And if you try it, please rate it by hitting those rating stars. Interacting with our recipes and content means more than you know. Thanks. 🙂
Chocolate Recipes to Bake
Easy Everyday Chocolate Cake {lower-sugar; one of mine}
Raspberry and Dark Chocolate Protein Bars {vegan, grain-free, paleo}
Healthy Chocolate Chip Cookies {vegan & gluten-free}
Healthy Peanut Butter Brownies {vegan option & gluten-free}
Baked Doughnuts with Chocolate Glaze {vegan}
Double Chocolate and Banana Cake {lower-fat}
30 Minute Healthy Chocolate Cake
Banana Oat Cookies {gluten-free}
Matcha Almond Skillet Blondies {food to glow; gluten-free}
Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Muffins {gluten-free}
Spiced Red Wine and Pear Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Banana Cashew Cake {vegan}
Chocolate Tahini Tart {egg-free}
Healthier Chocolate Chip Cookies with Quinoa and Almond Butter {gluten-free}
Vegan Banana Bread Cookies with Chocolate Chips
Gluten-Free German Chocolate Cake with Zucchini {low carb}
Healthy Chocolate Pretzel Bars
Chocolate and Rosemary Banana Bread {food to glow}
Low Carb Keto Chocolate Mug Cake {for microwave cooking}
Chocolate Tofu Cake {gluten-free}
Healthy One-Minute Five-Ingredient Chocolate Mug Cake {food to glow; vegan & grain-free}
Chocolate Chip Kabocha Bars {gluten-free}
Chocolate Chip Cashew Butter Blondies {food to glow; gluten-free & with vegan option}
Chocolate Hazelnut Tart {gluten-free & vegan}
Carob Molasses and Tahini Chocolate Brownies
Wholesome Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Spanish Cacao & Olive Oil Sweet Crackers {food to glow; tortas de aceite}
No-Bake Chocolate Recipes
Cookie Dough Brownie Bites {an “oldie but goody” from me; vegan & gluten-free}
Coconut Chocolate Bites (2 ingredients!)
Chocolate Cauliflower Ice Lollies
Banana Chocolate Tofu Mousse {vegan}
Chocolate Almond Butter Bites {like Reese’s!; food to glow}
Healthy Chocolate Crackles {gluten-free; vegan}
Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mousse Cups {vegan; food to glow}
Raw Chilli Coconut Chocolate {vegan}
Chocolate Truffle No-Bake Cake {food to glow; vegan}
No-Bake Chocolate Tart {vegan}
Paleo Chocolate Chunk Strawberry Banana Bread
Chocolate Cherry Smoothie Bowl
Pink Pitaya Coconut Macaroons {vegan & gluten-free}
Sin-Free Chocolate Mousse {vegan}
Chokladbollar – Swedish Chocolate Balls {vegan; gluten-free}
Pistachio Chocolate Banana Sushi
No-Bake Layered Vegan Cheesecake {gluten-free}
Chocolate Raspberry Fudgsicles {one of mine}
Chocolate PB Crunch Salted Caramels
Frozen Cookie Dough Bites {low carb/keto}
Raw Chocolate Raspberry Mousse {vegan}
Crispy Quinoa and Cashew Chocolate Clusters
Red Velvet Raw Brownies {food to glow}
Easy No-Bake Chocolate Fig Bars {grain-free & vegan}
