Healthy and quick cheese and vegetable tortellini soup with garlic, tomatoes, chard and eggplant. A hearty and delicious way to stretch a bag of bought tortellini. Top with extra parmesan to really take your soup up a level.

Most of us have a bag of tortellini as an emergency meal option. Filled pasta is a perfect fix for those times when you come in the door absolutely starving, but with zero energy to prepare dinner for you and your family.

Typically we boil a big pan of water, throw in the pasta, drain it and then top with some pesto and cheese. And there is nothing – nothing at all – wrong with this option. An easily thrown together dinner of tortellini has circumvented many a “hangry” moment in my home. “The comfort of carbs” is my not very original phrase for this kind of meal.

Another thing we sometimes have on hand is a big carton of soup. Or perhaps we have homemade soup in the freezer. Prepared soup is always a winner for a quick meal. I’ve got loads of soups here on Food To Glow that I rotate between, stashing extras in the freezer for a day when I have no inspiration or energy. Yep, it happens to us food bloggers, too!

Like this: Like Loading...