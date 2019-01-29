food to glow

feel good food that's good for you

eggplant parmesan tortellini soup with vegetables

Eggplant Parmesan Tortellini Soup

kellie anderson

6 comments

January 29, 2019

Healthy and quick cheese and vegetable tortellini soup with garlic, tomatoes, chard and eggplant. A hearty and delicious way to stretch a bag of bought tortellini. Top with extra parmesan to really take your soup up a level.

Most of us have a bag of tortellini as an emergency meal option. Filled pasta is a perfect fix for those times when you come in the door absolutely starving, but with zero energy to prepare dinner for you and your family.

Typically we boil a big pan of water, throw in the pasta, drain it and then top with some pesto and cheese. And there is nothing – nothing at all – wrong with this option. An easily thrown together dinner of tortellini has circumvented many a “hangry” moment in my home. “The comfort of carbs” is my not very original phrase for this kind of meal.

Another thing we sometimes have on hand is a big carton of soup. Or perhaps we have homemade soup in the freezer. Prepared soup is always a winner for a quick meal. I’ve got loads of soups here on Food To Glow that I rotate between, stashing extras in the freezer for a day when I have no inspiration or energy. Yep, it happens to us food bloggers, too!

Pages: 1 2

6 thoughts on “Eggplant Parmesan Tortellini Soup

  1. Movin' it with Michelle says:
    January 29, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    That looks really good!!!!

    Reply
  2. Mr A says:
    January 29, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    This looks sooooo delicious.- extra comforting with the tortellini. Brilliant

    Reply
  3. Noellie says:
    January 29, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Oooo yummy

    Reply
  4. Recipettes says:
    January 30, 2019 at 4:44 am

    Uhhh i Love it! Every single layer ❤️

    Reply
  5. Niki, unifiedspace says:
    January 30, 2019 at 8:55 am

    Clever clever. Love it !

    Reply
  6. johanna @ green gourmet giraffe says:
    January 30, 2019 at 1:24 pm

    sounds delicious – we have been having ravioli from supermarket lately – wish I could convince my daughter to eat it this way – perhaps can try some baby steps

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Categories

Copyright

All content is © 2011-2018 by Kellie Anderson and kelliesfoodtoglow.com. All rights reserved. Short excerpts (one paragraph), credited lead image and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Kellie Anderson and kelliesfoodtoglow.com. Please seek permission via my Contact Me page to use any images on this site. Thanks so much!

Foodies100 Index of UK Food Blogs
Foodies100

Powered by WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: