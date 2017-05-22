Easy Chipotle Refried Bean and Herb Quesadillas

Crispy, delicious and vegan, this chipotle refried bean and herb quesadilla with za’atar yogurt sauce is perfect for lunch or a light dinner. Sauteed and lemony seasonal vegetables add extra flavour and nutrition. Serve with green salad and your favorite hot sauce. The recipe is easily increased for a healthy family meal.

Is Mexican food even healthy? Mention grabbing some Mexican food to anyone and you will probably get one of two reactions: “oh my God, I LOVE IT! Let’s order everything!” and “I love it but it doesn’t love me. Too heavy”.

The image outside of Mexico can, unfortunately, be of a cheese-heavy, oily cuisine. But really, if we steer clear of the chimichangas (origin: Tuscon Arizona) and deep-fried taco shell salads, the cuisine is very healthy. Meat and cheese are actually a very late addition to Mexican cooking, by way of conquering Spain.

I am not an expert on Mexican food and I don’t claim to be. However, I grew up in south-west Florida, where proximity to Mexico makes homestyle Mexican restaurants even more common than identikit Taco Bells – and even McDonalds. They range from high-end gourmet to walk-up buses to plastic fork takeaways, with the latter the most common. The same can be said of southern California, where Mexico shares a border and Mexican food is even more of an obsession. That such small and usually unglamorous places survive is testament to our increasing desire for honest, wholesome food. And proper Mexican food is definitely honest food. I’m sure that much of what gets served in the US, and everywhere else outside of Mexico, is a watered down version of the nopalitos-strewn and epazote-scented dishes served up in Mexico. Most of what is on offer is Tex-Mex, which is fine, but it isn’t Mexican. Authentic Mexican cuisine emphasises fresh herbs, spices, seasonal vegetables, fish, as well as beans and minimally processed corn. Using these, even dishes knocked up outside of the Yucatan can be on a par with the much-vaunted Mediterranean diet.

My last Mexican meal Whenever I visit family I rely on my sister and niece to steer me to the latest must-visit Mexican restaurant. My most recent trip saw us on the “wrong side of town” hunting down an elusive diner housed amongst bail bond shops and heavily-fortified liquor stores. Let’s just say I was glad it was midday and not midnight. We found the restaurant housed in a former cheap motel, the kind of place where the rooms all open onto the parking lot. Disconcertingly for nervous Nellies like myself, there was no all-important window to peek in and suss the place out first. It was literally a flimsy door with an out-facing peephole viewer. You just opened this unmarked hotel room door and hoped you weren’t interrupting anything.

Luckily the only thing we interrupted was – very briefly – fork to mouth choreography. We were quickly given a short, wipe-clean, no-frills menu and a never-ending basket of freshly-made tortilla chips with smoky, fresh tomatillo salsa – laced with something we couldn’t quite put our finger on.

On a better day, I could have just eaten that and been happy. I wasn’t feeling that great so ordered a small soft, masa harina taco, with freshly cooked garlic and herb shrimp – fat as you like – and nibbled at it. But I did reach over to my niece’s plate and sneak a few tortilla scoops of truly outstanding refried beans – silky, creamy and wholesome. I don’t think she noticed. 😉

The Best Mexican in Edinburgh In Edinburgh, we used to have just a few Mexican places, only one of which was passable, in my opinion. But now we have the outstanding El Cartel, whose recipes are heavily influenced by the staffs’ experiences in Mexico. No chimichangas in sight. (Check out the menu.) As well as 80 types of tequila, mezcals and agaves, their margarita machines churn out the best damn frozen margs I have had the pleasure of sipping (okay, slurping). I’m pretty sure that’s not authentic, but I don’t really care as they are that good. Sharp, small, moreish.

My recipe This is how I like quesadillas, but the recipe is not authentic. I haven’t imported anything, just used what is easy to get and tastes good. Right now bought courgettes/zucchinis are small and sweet, and my herbs are newly lush so it seems right to use them. Once my own courgette plants are smothered in tight yellow buds I will add these too – this is definitely authentic. If your courgettes – whether yellow or green – are flowering, add these as seasoning. They are deliciously peppery. Also, I’ve used soft wheat piadinas – Italian!! – because if making these for just me I will only use one of the flatbreads and corn ones are not as biddable as their softer wheaten cousins. I love, love Crosta & Mollica breads, including their piadinas. But if you are making for more than one, or are especially ravenous, best corn tortillas from a Mexican deli are a must. If you are in Edinburgh or Glasgow I can recommend the superlative Lupe Pintos.

Easy Chipotle Refried Bean and Herb Quesadillas Crispy, delicious and vegan, this chipotle refried bean and herb quesadilla with za’atar yogurt sauce is perfect for lunch or a light dinner. Sauteed and lemony seasonal vegetables add extra flavour and nutrition. Serve with green salad and your favorite hot sauce. The recipe is easily increased for a healthy family meal. Healthy ‘Refried’ Beans 1 x 400g (14 oz) pinto beans or rosado beans, drained and rinsed 1 tsp ground cumin 1 tsp ground coriander 1 tsp or so chipotle paste (more to taste) Za’atar Yogurt 2 heaped tbsp full-fat organic yogurt of choice (dairy or plant) 2 heaped tbsp chopped fresh mint, divided use 2 heaped tbsp chopped fresh oregano, divided use 1 tsp za’atar, bought or homemade (my recipe is at the very bottom of this post) 1/2 tsp best extra virgin olive oil, more to taste Pinch each of salt and pepper The Rest 1/2 tsp oil of choice 1/2-1 medium courgette/zucchini or whole small one, sliced 1 mini red or orange pepper, sliced 1-2 spring onions, trimmed and sliced 1 small clove garlic, minced Juice from 1/2 small lemon or lime 1-2 flatbreads of choice – wholemeal wheat tortilla, piadina, corn tortilla (slightly softened in a little water for a few minutes) – whatever you like Note: The beans make enough for about 2-3 servings so you will have leftovers. These will last about 5 days. Method 1. Put the beans in a medium bowl and mash until the desired texture, then mix in the spices and chipotle paste. 2. In a small bowl, mix the yogurt, half of the herbs, the za’atar and 1 tsp oil. Taste and season. 3. Pour the oil in a saute pan and when hot add the courgette, peppers, spring onion and garlic. Saute until the vegetables are cooked but still crisp. Add a splash of the lemon or lime and stir in the remaining herbs. 4. Scrape the vegetables out of the pan and into a small bowl. Spread about one third of the refried beans over half of the flatbread then top with the vegetables. Fold over the plain side and pinch lightly to seal.If you are using two tortillas spread the beans over one bread, top with the vegetables and then the second bread, pinching the edges to lightly seal. Add to the medium-hot pan and cook on both sides until golden and the bread is flaky and golden. 5. Cut and serve with the za’atar yogurt.

