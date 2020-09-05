How To Make Low-Carb Granola – yes really!

Low-carb granola is an easy, straight-forward and delicious cereal that satisfies without spiking blood sugar. A bowlful will give you plenty of good fats and protein, as well as valuable vitamins and minerals. It’s perfect for breakfast with yogurt and fresh fruit. And of course low-carb granola also makes a healthy, filling snack for the whole family. Try it with the suggested cinnamon and nutmeg, or use your own ideas for warm, uplifting fragrance and taste.

So, I bet you thought granola would be off-limits for a low-carb or keto lifestyle. Those yummy clusters of grains, nuts and honey would seem to be a bowl too far. Well, yes and no.

Although whole grains like oats are a nutritious and “real food” ingredient, for some of us they are just too high in carbohydrates to eat in quantity. For me, eating as much as I would like of grains (and legumes) causes my joints and gut to hurt. But, with a few tweaks, the look and (nearly the) taste of granola can be yours. And it is super-easy, too.

Here’s how we do it.

What’s in this Low-Carb Granola?

Lots of nuts and seeds, a little low-carb syrup (or you can certainly use maple syrup), some warm spices, vanilla and a little ghee, coconut oil or mild olive oil. You can add dried, no-sugar added fruits too, if you aren’t too bothered about the extra, naturally sweet, carbohydrates. It is suitable for a ketogenic diet as written, but will not be if dried fruit is added.

Walnuts

Almonds – whole and skin-on

Flaked almonds

Pecans

Pumpkin seeds

Sunflower seeds

Golden flax meal (ground flax)

Sesame seeds

Gold Fibre syrup or similar low-carb syrup (see below for other options)

Brown sugar erythritol (a safe sugar substitute) – or brown sugar

Ghee, coconut oil or mild olive oil – just a tiny amount (always get best-quality fat products)

Vanilla extract

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Salt – the tiniest pinch does make a difference!

Making the granola is so easy!

All you do is chop the nuts by hand or pulse in a food processor, then gently heat the fat, liquid sweetener, brown sugar sweetener, spices and salt in a medium saucepan until a loose liquid. Stir in the chopped nuts and seeds, turning everything over with a large spoon or spatula until well-coated. Scrape the granola mixture onto two parchment-paper lined trays, pat it down (this helps to make enticing clusters!) and bake until golden, turning the nuts once to ensure even baking. That’s it!

Low-Carb Granola is so nutritious and filling!

Eating low-carb granola for breakfast or a snack is a great way to get in more heart-healthy nuts and seeds on a regular basis. In addition to good fats and a decent amount of protein, nuts and seeds of all kinds give us magnesium, potassium, calcium, (non-heme) iron and zinc. A high-quality study from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that a daily serving of nuts was associated with longer, healthier lives compared to those who didn’t eat nuts. And the effect was “dose-related”, meaning that the more (natural) nuts the study participants ate, the greater the benefit. If that isn’t a reason to try this low-carb granola, which is quite literally 90 per cent nuts, then I don’t know what is!

And nuts are really filling. The equivalent weight of oat-based granola (okay, “normal” granola) would likely feel less satisfying one hour after eating compared to a nut and seed one. I’m speculating, of course. But I invite you to conduct your own experiment. Why not make a batch of this low-carb granola and eat a 1/2-cup’s worth one day, and the same amount of your regular grain-based granola the next and see what you think.

Notes on the low-carb sweeteners

I use Fibre Syrup Gold made by Sukrin, but there are other suitable low-carb syrup subs out there. The Fibre Syrup Gold is made from plant fibres called isomalto-oligosaccharide (IMO syrup), with added malt extract and stevia. It’s pretty good and so useful in baking recipes to replace honey and maple syrup. Check online retailers for suitable low-carb liquid sweeteners in your own country.

As for the brown sugar substitute, you will have seen a couple in my Cardamom Bun Cake recipe and my Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie recipe. I recommend using a brand that contains erythritol and just a touch of stevia. The former helps with getting those nice clusters (it crystallises a little), while the stevia adds to the sweetness, but gently so. If you wish to recommend a brand – especially if you are from a non-US or non-UK country, please leave a comment. I’d really appreciate it! See the Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie post for more information on sugar substitutes. For low-carb ingredients used in this recipe, see below for the Amazon (UK) affiliate links. You can also get larger, more economical, bags of nuts and seeds on Amazon, too.

Products used to make low-carb granola

And just to let you know I have quite a few whole grain-based granola recipes on here. Most are easily adapted to using low-carb sweeteners.

