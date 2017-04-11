Sweet Chilli Beetroot and Ricotta Tartlets Recipe

In partnership with Love Beetroot

Earthy, tangy beets married with smooth creamy ricotta in crunchy filo make a delightful and simple starter or light lunch. Add intriguing nigella seeds and you’ve got the wow factor. A colourful, lip-smacking vegetarian recipe for special occasions – and no occasion!

Beets – like cauliflower – have enjoyed something of a renaissance of late. After many years in the culinary wilderness, beetroot is back.

It’s raw, it’s crisped; it’s juiced, souped, gratineed, curried, baked in cakes and scones, and blitzed into smoothies. In fact no self-respecting health-aware person can ignore its health benefits. Not only the obvious good-for-you fibre, but the unique array of antioxidants and phytonutrients that have researchers scrambling to document its potential use in disease prevention: type 2 diabetes, some cancers, heart disease and eye diseases spring to mind.

The superstars are betalain pigments, a group of compounds that make up the vibrant colours (deep red and deep yellow). Betalains are hugely antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. But that’s not all of course: all varieties of beets are an excellent source of folate and a very good source of manganese, potassium and copper. They are also a good source of dietary fiber, magnesium, phosphorus, vitamin C, iron and vitamin B6. So, all good on the nutrition front.

Sadly, many peoples’ only experiences of beets are negative: over-cooked and heavily-vinegared. I shunned beets for ages, previously having only tasted them as an evil side dish vegetable at school. But in recent years things have changed, and now you can get cooked, packaged beets that are a positive taste addition to the diet, rather than something you feel you should eat because they are healthy. No long boiling or roasting; no messy peeling and days of “murderous” fingers. Just earthy sweetness in an instant.

As part of the #DontSkipABeet campaign from Love Beetroot , chef director Dan Doherty from London’s famed Duck and Waffle has developed some beautifully varied, nutritious and enticing recipes to get us all reaching for beetroot again. Below is the one I tested, and my goodness it’s good! I made these easy tartlets for a family gathering and they were gobbled up with gusto, with not even a shard of phyllo left on the plate. I stretched it to serve five, but do keep it at four – or increase the recipe accordingly. Check their website for loads more ideas and recipes.

Get quality cooked and seasoned (or not) beetroot in the chiller cabinet with the salad ingredients.

4 sheets filo pastry 4 sweet chilli beetroots, cut into 1/2cm pieces 3 tablespoons ricotta (use a little more if you wish) Pinch chives, finely chopped Pinch nigella seeds 50g grated parmesan (or vegetarian hard cheese) 1 (medium) egg 20g melted butter Sea salt Black pepper Olive oil (I used smoked olive oil – highly recommended) Method Preheat your oven to 180 C. To make the tart mix, in a bowl add the beetroot, ricotta, egg, chives, nigella seeds and half the Parmesan and gently mix together. Season with salt and pepper. Butter 4 ramekins and set aside for later. (I used loose based tartlet cases) Flatten the filo sheets and brush each one with melted butter. Fold over itself so it's half the size, then brush with butter again.* Rustically put each one into a ramekin, pushing down so it's touching the bottom. Divide the mix between each case. Sprinkle the rest of the Parmesan over each one and put in the oven for 10-12 minutes. ** When ready, drizzle with olive oil and either serve in the pots or lift out so it's released from the pot. * I think it's best to cut a square of filo that you think should fit, and try it in the case/ramekin that you're using. Adjust the size until you get the optimum "sticky-up bits" and then cut the rest out accordingly. I made four squares for each tartlet case, buttering lightly and off-setting each one as I laid it in the case. ** I added the remaining cheese after the hot tarts were pulled from the oven.

