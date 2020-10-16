Keto Tortilla Chips + Roasted Tomato Salsa – Game Day Snacks

Keto Tortilla Chips and Roasted Tomato Salsa is the snack you need RIGHT NOW. As well as any-time snacking, this winning combo is the perfect nibble for cheering on your favourite sports team.

So, why not make up both easy recipes and be set and sorted for Game Day Snacking!

I know I never pop into your inbox or on your feed on a Friday, the literal worst day for posting anything. But I just had to. Why? Because you are going to need these snacks this weekend! Whether you are watching your team, cuddled up with a Netflix show, or just in need of something crunchy and dippy, my new Keto Tortilla Chips and Roasted Tomato Salsa will be a welcome treat. And both are sublimely tasty and easy to make. They might even be a good family cooking project.

Although I have lived in Edinburgh for longer than I lived in Florida, I still keep up with a bit of American football. As well as baseball and ice hockey. Maybe it is those very early cheerleading days (I was terrible, but it was fun). Maybe it is a DNA thing. But, although I really don’t follow any sport or team in particular here in the UK, I do check up on US sports news. If only to sound passably knowledgeable during my twice weekly chats with my sports-keen Dad.

And things are really heating up. Not only are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers not at all terrible, they are finally worth watching. At long last! Also worth watching – or at least reading the headlines – are baseball team, Tampa Bay Rays; and recent Stanley Cup winners, Tampa Bay Lightning. Yep, a team based in one of the hottest, most humid places on earth (my opinion; might not be factual), has won this coveted ice hockey trophy. Twice!

As Covid-19 rages all around the US, and the incendiary political rhetoric just makes me and my US-based family want to weep, sports is the balm. And so are healthy, delicious, easily-made snacks. 🙂

Why make Keto Tortilla Chips and Roasted Tomato Salsa?

Sure, you can go out and buy chips and salsa. I occasionally do that, and I bet you do, too. These crunchy, dippy bits and bobs are convenient pantry foods, and usually very tasty, if additive-filled. Although the old name brand snacks are still sound bets, there are a whole clutch of premium brands vying to fill our pie-holes. Of the UK supermarket-found chips and dips, I really like both Manomasa tortilla chips and Gran Luchito salsas. But since Andrew and I are largely eating a low-carb diet (it has done wonders for my joint and gut pain), I’ve had to make most of our snacks. Which could be a bit of a chore if I let it.

And I haven’t let it. Once every two weeks I make up a batch of these keto tortillas, some all-seed crackers (recipe coming soon!), and golden flaxseed flatbreads (also coming soon). We then spend the next fortnight dipping, topping and filling these nibbles as we see fit. The easiest keto cracker topper is obviously cheese (goat or Comté for me!); and the best flatbread filler is of course guacamole (and this matcha guacamole), or baba ganoush. Oh, and I can’t say no to a breakfast of spicy scrambled eggs in a warm flaxseed flatbread.

But you can’t beat a homemade, freshly-made tomato salsa for dipping your tortilla chips, corn-based or not. Am I right? Today’s recipe is not too spicy. But do add hot chilli flakes, or your favourite hot sauce – or another roasted jalapeño pepper if you can take the heat. The taste of the salsa is a tad smoky from the slightly scorched vegetables as well as a touch of smoked paprika. The necessary balance of the sweet and smoky vegetables is found in both fresh lime and roasted ground cumin. It’s so easy and tastes sooo much better than jarred stuff. And no thickeners or added sugar either. 🙂

As for the keto tortilla chips they are crunchy, munchy heaven. I’ve given an option of all flaxseed and a flaxseed and almond blend. I prefer the latter, while Andrew seems to prefer the former. Try them both ways and see which you like best. Both are customisable to whatever spices you like. I sometimes add in whizzed up leftover homemade kale chips! You could also add some broccoli or kale powder. Or just leave them as they are.

What do I need?

For the keto tortilla chips you will need:

Golden flaxmeal (not brown)

Almond flour (optional)

Salt (optional)

Any seasoning blend, such as a taco or fajita spice mix (mind the salt, or don’t add your own)

For the roasted tomato salsa:

Fresh tomatoes

A red onion

2 jalapeños or mild green chillies of choice (even a half of a green bell pepper)

Garlic

Ground cumin (toasted whole seeds and ground is very nice)

Lime

Smoked paprika OR adobo sauce from a can of chipotle chillies

Smoky chipotle paste (optional for added depth of flavour – I like Gran Luchito brand)

Salt (optional)

The Keto Tortilla Chips recipe makes about 24 triangular chips, using a 19 cm/7.5-inch bowl as a template. And the Roasted Tomato Salsa is more than enough for two batches of keto tortilla chips!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

How to make these Keto Tortilla Chips and Roasted Tomato Salsa

As you can imagine, it is pretty easy to make both recipes. For the chips you will be mixing very hot water with the flax or flax and almond flour, stirring vigorously to make a stiff-ish dough. Let it cool and coalesce for a few minutes then portion into several balls. Roll out each on baking paper as thinly as you dare, pop a bowl on top and cut around it. Then use a knife or pizza cutter to cut the dough into triangles before baking for 18-20 minutes. You will be removing them from the oven about halfway to separate the chips to fully bake through.

The salsa starts by slicing the tomatoes in half, the onion in thickish slices and putting these and the peppers and garlic under a hot grill until they blister. Then you will peel the garlic and pop all ingredients into a food processor, pulsing until you get your desired texture. I like mine with a bit chunky.

Just bear in mind that the keto tortilla chips will not stay crisp once dipped, so aren’t suitable for nachos, or for topped party appetisers. But they will stay crisp on their own, if you see what I mean. I bet they would be fine loaded with cheese and popped under the grill though.

So, do you fancy this healthy game day snack? If you make this, be sure and let me know below, either as a “star rating” or as a comment. I absolutely love hearing from you and value your comments and thoughts.

A few more dips and chips on Food To Glow

If you fancy some more nutritious game day snacks, try one of these lesser known of my recipes…

From my Instagram: Lacto-Fermented Salsa (my niece, who is a salsa aficionado, loves this one)

Old Bay Crab Salsa

Baked Patacones (green plantain chips) and Tropical Salsa

Butternut Squash and Almond Dip with Homemade Pitta Chips

Super-Smooth Hummus

Fennel Seed Flatbread Crackers

Spicy Cauliflower-Cashew Bites with Buffalo Sauce

Spicy Seaweed Popcorn

Spinach and Walnut Dip with Pomegranate (unusual and really good!)

Sweet and Spicy Munch Mix

PS I hope your team wins! xx

5 from 1 vote Print Keto Tortilla Chips and Roasted Tomato Salsa Low-carb and keto flaxseed and almond tortilla chips for dipping into homemade grill-roasted fresh tomato salsa. A nutritious, filling and delicious snack for the whole family. Super-easy to make, too. Prep Time 20 minutes Cook Time 18 minutes Total Time 38 minutes Servings 8 servings Calories 127 kcal Author kellie anderson Ingredients Keto Tortilla Chips 100 g golden flaxmeal/ground flax

30 g almond flour can use more flax instead

¼ tsp salt optional

¼ tsp ground cumin optional

1-2 tsp fajita or taco spice mix optional (if not using above)

2 tbsp finely crushed kale chips optional

75 ml water Roasted Tomato Salsa 700 g tomatoes

1 red onion

2 jalapeños

5 cloves of garlic

2 tsp olive oil

½ tsp salt

½ tsp cumin powder

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

¼ tsp smoked paprika or ½ tsp adobo sauce from chipotle chillies

1 tsp smoky chipotle paste I like Gran Luchito brand (UK); optional Instructions Heat the oven to 160C fan/180C conventional/350F. In a small saucepan, bring the water for the tortillas to a simmer and add the rest of the ingredients, including your chosen flavourings. With the heat still on, briskly stir the mixture with a wooden spoon until the it comes together, and begins to pull away from the side of the pan. Plop the dough onto a sheet of parchment paper to cool for a few minutes, then divide into 2-3 pieces. Working one at a time, use a rolling pin and roll each piece between parchment paper. Try to get it quite thin, but not so that it tears. You want them thick enough to be able to take the weight of a scoop of salsa! It probably won't be neat. Place a suitably sized bowl - mine was 19 cm/7.5-inches - on top and cut around to make a circle. Use a knife or pizza wheel to cut into triangles. Carry on with the remaining dough. I also make them without using a round template, cutting the ragged rolled dough into ragged tortilla chips. Place the tray(s) in the preheated oven and bake for 10 minutes. Remove the trays and re-cut the tortillas as they will have puffed up a bit in the baking. Move them away from each other a tiny bit. Then pop the trays back in the oven for a further 8-10 minutes. Remove from the oven and although the chips to cool on their trays. If you are not eating these right away, fully cool before storing in a lidded airtight box or canister. They will keep for at least 5 days, and can be refreshed for a few minutes in a hot oven if needs be. Roasted Tomato Salsa Slice the tomatoes in half; cut the onion in half, peel it and cut into thick wedges; half and deseed the jalapeños. Heat your grill/broiler on medium-high to high and line your grill/broiler pan with foil. Place your halved tomatoes skin-side up on the rack, and arrange the onion wedges, jalapeño halves, and the garlic in the skins on the rack. Brush them all with the oil. Place them under the hot grill/broiler until they start to blister - about 5-7 minutes. Watch them like a hawk! When cool enough, remove the skins from the garlic. Place the grill-roasted vegetables in a food processor, along with the remaining salsa ingredients and pulse until you get your desired texture. Taste for seasoning, adjusting as needed. The salsa will keep for up to five days in the refrigerator. Recipe Notes All Flaxseed Version: replace the 30 grams of almond flour with same of golden flax meal and carry on as instructed. Fermented Salsa: If you fancy a probiotic salsa - it will take a few days to ferment - try my Lacto-Fermented Salsa Nutrition Facts Keto Tortilla Chips and Roasted Tomato Salsa Amount Per Serving Calories 127 Calories from Fat 81 % Daily Value* Fat 9g 14% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 265mg 12% Potassium 337mg 10% Carbohydrates 11g 4% Fiber 6g 25% Sugar 4g 4% Protein 4g 8% Vitamin A 760IU 15% Vitamin C 16mg 19% Calcium 55mg 6% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Like this: Like Loading...