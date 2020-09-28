Easy Sheet Pan Mediterranean Fish (low-carb)

Easy Sheet Pan Mediterranean Fish is a quick, family-style meal of herb and butter-basted fish and colourful vegetables. Winter tweaks are also included so that you can enjoy this nutritious dish all year-round.

As summer ebbs away, I’m doing all I can to hang onto summer. While I’ve resigned myself to packing away the shorts, my kitchen is positively glowing with end-of-summer produce.

Every day I am out picking mangetout (snowpeas), peppers, spinach and tomatoes from our raised beds – or at least whatever the snails have left for us. And the farmer’s markets and independent grocery stores are brimming with glossy aubergines, courgettes and peppers that actually taste of summer sunshine.

It’s been a fantastic year for British produce, hasn’t it?

Today’s recipe keeps the summer going with some of the best summer picks from the produce aisle – and your own vegetable patch if you have one.

And it really couldn’t be simpler.

One thing that really makes the flavours pop, and keeps the fish so moist, is a bit of butter. Not just any old butter either: Kerrygold butter.

Long renowned in the US, where best-quality, grass-fed butter is highly valued but harder to get, Kerrygold Irish salted butter is our favourite butter. It is so versatile, adding delicious flavour to anything it touches. Just a slice can make the difference between a good dish and a great one. Have you tried adding a knob of butter to a homemade tomato sauce? The great Marcella Hazan recommends it. I do it, too. This little trick is a brilliant way to balance the acidity of a tomato sauce.

What’s special about Kerrygold is that it comes from Irish, grass-fed cows. Living on small, family-run farms in the lush Irish countryside, and fed for the majority of the year on abundant green grass, these cows produce a milk that makes a distinctive golden-yellow butter (a sign of the beta carotene-filled grass diet), that is deliciously creamy and superior in taste.

A sweet red pepper (bell pepper)

An aubergine (eggplant)

Yellow and green courgettes (summer squash/zucchini) – or all of one colour

Black olives (Kalamata, for preference)

White or oily fish – whatever is good and plentiful where you are.

Capers in vinegar

Lemon thyme or regular thyme

Fennel seeds

Olive oil

Prawns – optional

Kerrygold Salted Butter

This recipe is so easy and quick to make for the family. It’s just a bit of chopping really. But here is the run down to dinner:

Slice the vegetables into evenly sized pieces. I used a long red pepper to make pretty rings, but slice a bell pepper into strips. I also had some baby aubergines (eggplant), but if using globe or Italian aubergine, cut it into large-ish cubes or batons. Pop all of the vegetables onto a sheet pan/baking tray; toss with a bit of olive oil and dot with butter. Cover the tray with foil, and roast in the oven while you prep the fish.

I’ve used hake as it is a sustainable and delicious fish. It also happens to be cheaper than haddock or cod. Whatever fish you buy, wipe it and set aside.

To make the flavoured Kerrygold herb butter, put the butter in a mini food processor bowl and blend until you get a whipped texture. If you want to keep things lower-tech, soften the butter enough to hand-whip with a small, sturdy whisk.

Finely chop the capers and lemon thyme. Then vigorously fold the capers, thyme and crushed fennel seeds into the butter. Taste it to see if you want to add anything else. If you want to add a little lemon zest or chilli flakes, go right ahead.

Spread the butter evenly over the fish. Pull the vegetables out of the oven, remove the foil, and give them a wee toss before adding a handful of stoned black olives and topping with the buttered fish. Return to the oven and bake for a further 15 minutes, or until the fish is done.

While the dish is finishing up, why not take one small step to make this a restaurant-worthy dish? Use any leftover butter mix – or just use a bit of extra butter – and fry up juicy, fat prawns to pop on top of the fish as you serve it. To serve, spritz the whole dish with fresh, fragrant lemon. This is a complete meal, but it goes well with steamed or boiled spinach, and good bread or whole grain rice.

If you aren’t sure if the fish is cooked, at the thickest point stick a fork in at an angle, and gently twist. If it flakes away and looks opaque rather than translucent, it is done. However, if it is stubborn and still translucent, return the pan for about five minutes. An instant-read food thermometer should have an internal temperature of 140-145C/285-290F when inserted at the thickest point.

Can I use other vegetables in Easy Sheet Pan Mediterranean Fish?

Of course! In cooler months, choose what is available – often the “harder” vegetables, like squash, sweet potato, celeriac and carrots – and just roast a little longer. And why not use a “wintry” herb like sage or rosemary?

Other vegetables you could include: tinned artichokes (add when you add the fish), sliced fennel, Swiss chard (add with the fish) and/or cooked new potatoes.

This recipe can be made with either white fish or oily fish. I would advise you to use what you like, but try and choose a sustainable fish. I like hake (a white fish) as it is plentiful, delicious and inexpensive. Check the sustainability of your favourite fish in the UK by going to the Marine Conservation Society. See your country’s fish sustainability website for current picks.

Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 30 minutes Total Time 40 minutes Servings 4 servings Calories 327 kcal Author kellie anderson Ingredients 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 red pepper bell pepper

1 medium aubergine eggplant

2 medium courgettes zucchini

60 g Kerrygold Salted Butter softened, divided use

4 filets of white or oily fish about 140 grams each

1 tbsp capers in vinegar, not salt

2 tsp lemon thyme or regular thyme

½ tsp fennel seeds toasted and crushed

12 peeled, deveined prawns optional

parsley to serve

1 small lemon juiced, to serve

10 black olives dry-cure rather than in brine; stones removed Instructions Slice the vegetables into evenly sized pieces. I used a long red pepper to make pretty rings, but slice a bell pepper into strips. I also had some baby aubergines (eggplant), but if using globe or Italian aubergine, cut it into large-ish cubes or batons. Pop all of the vegetables onto a sheet pan/baking tray; toss with a bit of olive oil and dot with some butter. Cover the tray with foil, and roast in the oven while you prep the fish. Wipe the fish dry. To make the flavoured Kerrygold herb butter, put the remaining butter (about 50g) in a mini food processor bowl and blend until you get a whipped texture. If you want to keep things lower-tech, soften the butter enough to hand-whip with a small, sturdy whisk. Finely chop the capers and lemon thyme. Then vigorously fold the capers, thyme and crushed fennel seeds into the butter. Taste it to see if you want to add anything else. If you want to add a little lemon zest or chilli flakes, go right ahead. Spread the butter evenly over the fish (save some back for frying prawns if you wish). Pull the vegetables out of the oven, remove the foil, and give them a wee toss before adding the stoned black olives and topping with the buttered fish. Return to the oven and bake for a further 15 minutes, or until the fish is done. While the dish is finishing up, why not take one small step to make this a restaurant-worthy dish? Use any leftover butter mix - or just use a bit of extra butter - and fry up juicy, fat prawns to pop on top of the fish as you serve it. To serve, spritz the whole dish with fresh, fragrant lemon and add some chopped parsley. This is a complete meal, but it goes well with steamed or boiled spinach, and good bread or whole grain rice. Recipe Notes Tip: to de-stone the olives, just pinch quite hard between your thumb and fingers until the stone loosens and pops out. No need for olives to look perfect in this dish. Or, place them all on a cutting board and place a large, heavy chef's knife over them and press firmly whilst pushing away and towards you. This will usually loosen all the stones. The vegetables: use a combination of green and yellow courgettes if you like or keep them all green. Sometimes end of summer yellow courgettes can be a bit bitter. Winter version: In cooler months, choose what is available - often the “harder” vegetables, like squash, sweet potato, celeriac and carrots - and just roast a little longer. And why not add a “wintry” herb like sage or rosemary to tuck under the vegetables? Can't have dairy? Of course you can make this with olive oil only, whisking up the chopped flavourings added to the butter instead to the oil and spooning over. Nutrition Facts Easy Sheet Pan Mediterranean Fish Amount Per Serving Calories 327 Calories from Fat 198 % Daily Value* Fat 22g 34% Saturated Fat 9g 56% Cholesterol 78mg 26% Sodium 570mg 25% Potassium 632mg 18% Carbohydrates 13g 4% Fiber 6g 25% Sugar 8g 9% Protein 22g 44% Vitamin A 1615IU 32% Vitamin C 75mg 91% Calcium 75mg 8% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

