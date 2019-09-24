Lemony Crab and Zucchini Pasta is our favourite non-veggie midweek supper dish. Why not make it yours? It is a delicious, speedy supper that doesn’t compromise on taste or texture.

As you can plainly see, this is a very simple dish. So simple in fact that I debated whether or not to post it. Especially as I am not at all happy with the images. Not only are these images rather old, I am on my first attempt at editing in Adobe Lightroom Classic. Talk about a learning curve! To be honest, I am tempted to ditch it, but will persevere.

Thankfully this recipe for Lemony Crab and Zucchini Pasta requires no learning curve. If you can boil pasta and wield a box grater then consider yourself an instant expert.

As it is so easy I will dispense with the usual preamble about the method. Although, to whet your appetite, I will tell you what you need.

Ingredients for Lemony Crab and Zucchini Pasta

I’ve pretty much given it away in the title! Just a bit more to add though.

Pasta – Use any shape you like – linguine, spaghetti, or even good old fusilli. However, in a dish this simple the quality of pasta really counts, so treat yourself. I like De Cecco brand.

Crab – fresh or frozen white crabmeat is nicest in my opinion. Canned is fine though and often more affordable. If you are wanting to make this vegan/vegetarian I would suggest white beans warmed up as described for the crab, adding some flakes of dried seaweed for a briney hit.

Sunflower seeds – an odd addition perhaps, but toasted these little nutty nibbles really go incredibly well. I really suggest that you put them in. Please!

Zucchini – courgette here in the UK, this adds a little bit more nutrition, a bit of colour and can – if you want – replace some of the pasta. But honestly I like all the pasta AND the courgette. Together they are very filling indeed. But not overly so.

Lemon – juice and zest. Do get unwaxed lemons if using zest.

Garlic, extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper

And that’s really about it!

Unless you want to tweak it.

Variations

Go all-zucchini: replace the pasta with two zucchini, spiralised or otherwise cut into ribbons. Perhaps with a julienne peeler. But I really, really recommend having it with at least half pasta.

Make it vegan: as stated above, use white beans and a little seaweed. Or, if you are wanting it vegetarian, try really good quality PDO feta cheese; it’s briney too.

Add good quality antipasti vegetables, like marinated artichoke hearts (my favourite add-in), eggplant or mushrooms.

What about leftover roasted vegetables?

Or, roasted or sautéed fennel?

And it goes without saying that some cubes of rich, buttery avocado would be ace.

Add a splash of white wine to the garlic-cooking step. If doing this, perhaps tone down the lemon.

If you have a shaker of Old Bay seasoning, get it out and sprinkle some on when the crab hits the hot pan. Here’s a credible looking homemade version of this iconic US seasoning blend. And hang onto it to make my (vegan) Jackfruit Crab Cakes with Jalapeño Remoulade and my Old Bay Crab Salsa.

5 from 4 votes Print Lemony Crab and Zucchini Pasta Easily replace some of your usual pasta with thin strands of zucchini for a lower-carbohydrate supper that doesn't compromise on taste or texture. Prep Time 15 minutes Cook Time 10 minutes Total Time 25 minutes Servings 2 servings Calories 539 kcal Author kellie anderson Ingredients 150 g pasta shapes or linguine/spaghetti

3 tbsp raw sunflower seeds

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil plus more to drizzle

2 garlic cloves

1 small zucchini/courgette washed

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 tsp lemon zest

rocket/arugula leaves

200 g white crabmeat fresh or defrosted frozen

1 red chilli deseeded and minced - optional Instructions Boil the pasta in lightly salted water for the time directed on the packet. While the pasta is cooking, toast the sunflower seeds in a medium-hot wide saute pan until golden and smelling fragrant - about two minutes. Shake the pan once or twice while toasting. Pour into a dish and set aside for now. Grate or spiralize the zucchini. In the same pan as the seeds were toasted, heat the oil over a medium flame. Add the garlic and optional chilli, along with a good pinch of salt and fresh black pepper. When the garlic is fragrant and coloured, add the crab and zucchini, stirring until coated in the oil and garlic. Drain the pasta and tip it into the pan with the garlicky crab. Toss well then divide between two plates. Add a drizzle more olive oil then top with the sunflower seeds and rocket leaves, Recipe Notes If you want to make this vegan, try using white beans in place of the crab, adding a a couple of teaspoons of ground, dried seaweed. Amp the nutritional power by adding leftover roasted vegetables, quality antipasti vegetables in good oil or slices of soft, ripe avocado! Nutrition Facts Lemony Crab and Zucchini Pasta Amount Per Serving Calories 539 Calories from Fat 153 % Daily Value* Fat 17g 26% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Cholesterol 42mg 14% Sodium 850mg 37% Potassium 694mg 20% Carbohydrates 65g 22% Fiber 5g 21% Sugar 6g 7% Protein 33g 66% Vitamin A 332IU 7% Vitamin C 59mg 72% Calcium 88mg 9% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

