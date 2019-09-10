My Smoky Mediterranean Orzo Salad is packed with tangy and bold flavours to please most everyone. Serve warm or at room temperature for a hearty, attention-grabbing side dish. Or, with one or two additions, transform this easy-going pasta salad into a filling main dish.

Basically this is a sassy tweak of the picnic and potluck staple, pasta salad. Very sassy. Vegan, too.

Banish the mayo!

Long a staple of the supermarket chilled food aisle, pasta salad is not known for being the healthiest choice. Invariably coated in a mayonnaisey glop, it is often pretty dreadful, with a weird unidentifiable tang and artificial sweetness that really shouldn’t be there. It all feels a little slimy, too.

Maybe I’ve just been unlucky with commercial pasta salad. But honestly, it is the very last thing I would pick up as a quick side dish.

In recent years, however – at least here in the UK – pasta salad has undergone a quiet revolution. Not only is the mayo mostly banished to the sin bin of culinary history, there are actual vegetables in it. And different types of pasta!

I still don’t buy pasta salad. But I wholly endorse the efforts made by the recipe developers at Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose for coming up with pasta salads that actually sound delicious. If I saw a pack or two in your grocery trolley I would inwardly congratulate you on your good taste.

I hope you think this pasta salad sounds delicious, too.

What is in this Smoky Mediterranean Orzo Pasta Salad?

The key ingredient is orzo. A small, rice-shaped pasta shape, orzo is delicious in lighter-style dishes like this. It cooks very quickly – seven or eight minutes – and adds a silky element to soups and pasta bakes. I just love it. It is not easy to get a wholemeal version of orzo, but grab it if you see it. We are just boiling it as per pasta, but there are other cooking options if you have some left in your pack. Oh, and if you need this to be gluten-free just use any small-shaped suitable pasta, or brown basmati rice.

Eggplant – cut into cubes, slicked with olive oil and roasted with a few skin-on garlic cloves. If you can’t do eggplants, roast zucchini or peppers. Or do these as well as the eggplant.

Smoked sun-dried tomatoes – okay, this is a bit niche. In the UK you can buy jars of Belazu Smoked Tomatoes at Sainsburys, Tesco and Waitrose. A jar of these tangy-sweet, soft tomatoes in oil can be used to enliven a pasta sauce, to go with chickpea flour pancakes (soccas) or other savory pancakes or crepes, in soups, green salads, dips, bean salads and plenty more. You won’t waste the jar. Trust me.

Preserved lemon – in oil or in brine, just mince finely and chuck them in. Here is my own recipe for preserved lemons.

Artichoke hearts – as above, they can be preserved in oil or in a light brine or water. In oil is best though.

Kalamata olives – just a few, for their incredible pop of umami

Fresh mint and parsley – adds brightness and freshness. And flavor, of course

Lemon – of course

Habanero chilli – I know this is a bit off-piste but if you like these fruity-hot chilli peppers, mince half a small one and add it. I did so because I had some leftover from something else and thought, “hot damn, this is good!”

Variations to your Smoky Mediterranean Orzo Salad

add one or more of the following:

Use giant wholemeal (Israeli) couscous instead of orzo

Roasted red pepper

Roasted cauliflower

Thin slivers of raw broccoli

Feta cheese or goat’s cheese

Slices of hard-boiled egg (served with/on rather than mixed in)

Cooked runner beans or green beans (sliced)

Cooked legumes or beans, such as chickpeas or borlotti

Sautéed or thinly-sliced raw zucchini

Fresh cherry tomatoes

Toasted seeds, such as pine nuts

Chopped cucumber

Add Dijon mustard to the dressing in place of the chilli (it’s nice to have some kind of “bite”)

Black garlic in place of the roasted garlic

Fresh, minced garlic

Shredded kale or baby spinach leaves (sautéed or raw)

Rocket/arugula or other favorite sharp greens

What you do

Oh, it is soooo easy.

Chop the eggplant into cubes and toss them and some garlic cloves with olive oil and roast for 20 minutes.

While the eggplant is cooking, boil the orzo pasta for about seven minutes and chop the antipasti bits – artichoke hearts, smoked tomatoes, preserved lemon and Kalamata olives.

When the eggplant and garlic are cooked and soft, squeeze the garlic from its paper skin and into a jug with some oil (from the tomatoes and/or artichokes), lemon juice, pepper and perhaps the suggested minced habanero chilli. Mash in the garlic and beat this dressing very well.

Then it is a matter of tossing in the cooked and cooled orzo, the vegetables, garlicky dressing, chopped herbs and any extra add-ins, like feta cheese or chickpeas. It’s good to let the flavours meld for half an hour at room temperature, but isn’t necessary.

As you can see, this is a very easy side dish recipe that is very easily made into a main dish. Enjoy it warm, room temperature or even cold. It’s also lunch box-friendly.

5 from 2 votes Print Smoky Mediterranean Orzo Salad Packed with loads of bold and tangy flavour, this Mediterranean Orzo Pasta Salad will please almost everyone. Below I give you a wee menu of options to take it from hearty side salad to protein-packed lunch or dinner salad. Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 30 minutes Total Time 40 minutes Servings 6 servings Calories 239 kcal Author kellie anderson Ingredients 1 medium eggplant cubed into bite-sized pieces - 1-inch cubes

4 garlic cloves in their skins

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil plus more if liked

200 g orzo pasta

10 smoked tomatoes in oil sliced; OR non-smoked, sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil

1 small preserved lemon minced

3 tbsp chopped fresh mint

3 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

6 artichoke hearts in oil sliced

1/2 habanero chilli pepper deseed and chopped - optional

black pepper to taste

1 small lemon juiced

8 Kalamata olives de-stoned and sliced Instructions Preheat your oven to 180C fan/200C/400F. Toss the chopped eggplant and the garlic cloves in one tablespoon of the olive oil. Lay them in an even layer on a baking tray and roast until the eggplant is soft and lightly browned - about 30 minutes, stirring all after 20 minutes. While the eggplant and garlic are roasting, boil the orzo according to package directions. Or, about seven minutes if there are no instructions. Drain and rinse with cool water, then set aside. Add the remaining oil to a jug or cup, along with one tablespoon of oil from the tomatoes. Also add the lemon juice, some pepper, minced habanero chilli if using (it's adds a lovely, fruity-hot taste); squeeze in the roasted garlic (pinch one end of the garlic off, and then squeeze). Mash the garlic with a fork, then beat everything until amalgamated. Add the cooked orzo to a serving bowl, followed by the chopped smoked tomatoes, the eggplant, artichoke heart slices, chopped herbs and sliced Kalamata olives. Pour over the dressing, toss, and serve. Recipe Notes Make it a meal! Add in sauteed prawns/shrimp, grilled tofu, cooked beans or legumes (like chickpeas or borlotti). Variations: add one or more of the following Roasted red pepper Roasted cauliflower Thin slivers of raw broccoli Feta cheese or goat's cheese Chickpeas or borlotti beans Cooked runner beans or green beans (sliced) Sauteed or thinly-sliced raw zucchini Fresh cherry tomatoes Toasted seeds, such as pine nuts Chopped cucumber Add Dijon mustard to the dressing in place of the chilli (it's nice to have some kind of "bite") Black garlic in place of the roasted garlic Fresh, minced garlic Nutrition Facts Smoky Mediterranean Orzo Salad Amount Per Serving Calories 239 Calories from Fat 72 % Daily Value* Fat 8g 12% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 265mg 12% Potassium 371mg 11% Carbohydrates 35g 12% Fiber 5g 21% Sugar 5g 6% Protein 6g 12% Vitamin A 727IU 15% Vitamin C 29mg 35% Calcium 40mg 4% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

