Creamy Sunflower-Ranch Coleslaw (vegan) + 9 Salads for Labor Day

Creamy Sunflower-Ranch Coleslaw – Ditch the mayo and blend up roasted sunflower seeds, with ranch dressing flavours, for a more healthful coleslaw. A whole food twist on a BBQ, pot-luck and picnic favorite.

Coleslaw has got a bit of a bad rap. It’s funny how something where the main ingredients are cabbage and carrots can veer so far away from healthful. But adding in a half cup of mayo can do that to a salad. 😉

Of course, many modern coleslaws eschew the sat-fat and opt for an oil and vinegar approach. And sometimes not even the oil. I like these kinds of tangy coleslaw recipes. Not only are they easy to riff on with fruits, herbs and nuts, they are lighter on the palate and digestion.

I have a vinegar and oil-based, pear-heavy coleslaw, studded with dried cranberries and walnuts, that I could eat pretty much every day. It makes appearances at my work throughout autumn and winter, where it goes faster than a winter salad really ought to. It is absolutely delectable paired with hummus, too.

Today’s whole food coleslaw is something quite different; more in the spirit of the beloved creamy coleslaw most of us grew up eating. My spin is somewhat creamy and a lot a bit crunchy. The creamy is from roasted (a must!) and soaked sunflower seeds, blended up with plenty of flavoursome ranch dressing bits.

Originally I was going to make a creamy avocado coleslaw. This was until I realized that many, many people had got there before me (this one looks good). And, if you know anything about me, you know I like to do my own thing. You should see what I’m wearing 😉

So, to that recipe.

Cabbage – red and green please. Savoy is nice for a bit of fancy frilliness. Although coleslaw is the absolute opposite of fancy.

Carrots – of course

Sunflower seeds – raw. You will roast before using. If you want to save 10 minutes buy Trader Joe’s unsalted and roasted. The roasting is essential for the deep flavour it adds. I make two trays of sunflower seeds and pop the rest in a jar for using in other bits and bobs, and just snacking on.

Shallot, a – more fancy stuff. Use a small, mild onion, or even two fat scallions, if shallots aren’t available

Garlic – only a small clove; this isn’t going to scare any vampires

Celery seed – this is optional, but if you have some lurking unloved in your spice cupboard, do use it.

Dijon mustard – not fancy; essential. Wholegrain in a pinch.

Lemon or lime juice + apple cider vinegar – you may go with all vinegar but the balance of these two together is really good.

Parsley and chives – quintessential ranch heroes

This creamy sunflower-ranch coleslaw is, as per usual for my recipes, quite flexible. Feel very free to leave out the herbs if the presence of green bits will scare the kids. Maybe even add some raisins to entice them. Sweet shredded apple or pear would also be welcome, as would little ruby pomegranate arils or chopped Sharon fruit. Make it your own. Jicama adds even more interest in the crunch department.

And to make it creamier you could certainly add a dollop of best-quality real or vegan mayo; or perhaps some crème fraîche, yogurt or milk kefir.

Ways to eat Creamy Sunflower-Ranch Coleslaw

This coleslaw would be welcome at any summer-early autumn BBQ, picnic or outdoor event, as well as a potluck dinner. And of course enjoy it at home in a variety of ways. Such as:

Alongside or in a fish (actual or vegan fish-style) sandwich

With hummus or other thickish dips in a wrap or sandwich

In spring roll wrapper with marinated and baked tofu pieces (try this recipe or perhaps buy a box of ready-made) for a summer roll with a difference

In tacos

With pulled jackfruit (or actual meat) sandwiches or sliders

In Reubens instead of sauerkraut

On vegan hotdogs or burgers, with all the fixings

And of course in a meal with your other favourite salads. Need some new salads? See below!

The one step to make any coleslaw the best coleslaw

The key to a really good coleslaw is crispy cabbage. Thinly sliced, crispy cabbage. We don’t want soggy cabbage – noooo. The best way to get cabbage that stays crispy when slathered in dressing is salting it. Yes, really.

Using the same method as my Smashed Cucumber Salad, we are salting the shredded cabbage. We do this to draw water out of the cabbage. What you do is toss in some salt and let it drain in a colander. No need to rinse as the salt drains away with the liquid. This will virtually guarantee a crisper salad that will not get soggy as it sits. If you don’t have the recommended minimum of half an hour to do this, don’t worry; the coleslaw will still be tasty. But honestly, this “de-gorging” is a bit of a game-changer.

And I would really recommend it if you won’t be eating the slaw all in one sitting. I would go as far as to say that you really should try this for any coleslaw that you make. It’s a game-changer. Here’s an interesting – general – article on salting foods.

While you are de-gorging your cabbages, you can make the dressing. Do this by toasting the sunflower seeds until irresistibly fragrant and golden – about 10 minutes – and toss in your blender. Cover the seeds with just-boiled water and let sit and soften for 15-30 minutes.

After this time the seeds will be blendable and soft. Now add the Dijon mustard, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, optional celery seeds, grated shallot, mashed garlic clove, and salt and pepper, blending until creamy-smooth.

Just a fyi: don’t drain the seeds before blending, as the water is part of the sauce. And you may want to add just a touch more to make it looser. Adjust the flavours, adding more acid or even some honey if you like.

While the sunflower are soaking chop the herbs and grate the carrots. Then, when the dressing is made and the cabbage is drained, you toss it all together.

Whatever your weekend plans, make them delicious!

5 from 2 votes Print Creamy Sunflower-Ranch Coleslaw - whole food and vegan Ditch the claggy mayo and blend up roasted sunflower seeds with some ranch flavours for a healthful coleslaw. I recommend that you take the time to de-gorge the cabbage shreds before making the coleslaw, but it isn't absolutely necessary, especially if it will be be eaten on the day of making. See note at the end if you wish to de-gorge the cabbage. Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 8 minutes Soaking Time 15 minutes Total Time 33 minutes Servings 8 servings Calories 101 kcal Author kellie anderson Ingredients 100 g shelled, raw sunflower seeds

1 banana shallot / eschallot peeled and roughly chopped; or half small onion

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp celery seeds optional

1 clove garlic smashed and peeled

2 tbsp lemon or lime juice

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

400 g cabbage washed; mix of red and green is nice

150 g carrots washed and trimmed

1 tbsp chopped fresh chives

30 g chopped fresh parsley Instructions Preheat the oven to 160C fan/180C/350F. Pour the sunflower seeds onto a baking tray and roast them for 10 minutes. Pop the hot seeds into the blender along with enough just-boiled water to cover, plus an extra inch. Let the seeds soak fo 15 minutes to half an hour. This is to soften the seeds and plump them up for a creamy sauce. You can do this overnight if you wish. While the seeds are soaking, slice the vegetables.** Use a heavy knife or mandoline to shred the cabbage into fine slices; grate the carrots on the coarse side of a box grater. Pop the vegetables plus the chives and parsley into a large mixing bowl. After 15 minutes or so, blend the sunflower seed mix with the shallot/onion, Dijon mustard, celery seeds, smashed garlic, lemon juice and apple cider vinegar. Blend until creamy, adding a little more water if needed. Taste and adjust. You may want a bit of sweetness, but remember that the carrots will be quite sweet. Scrape the sunflower-ranch dressing over the coleslaw vegetables and mix well. I use my hands and really squish it in. If you want it even creamier, add a touch of yogurt, mayo or kefir. Recipe Notes Make this ahead: keep the shredded vegetables and herbs in a separate container to the sunflower-ranch dressing and mix when needed. Both will keep well separately for two day. See the note below The best way to enjoy this is by adding one more step: de-gorging. This entails shredding the cabbages and tossing them with a tablespoon of salt and letting it all drain in a colander for at least half an hour - up to 2 hours. This will make your coleslaw much much crisper and keep for longer without "weeping". No need to rinse as the salt mostly drains away with the liquid. If you are wanting to keep the made-up coleslaw for a day or two, I would very much recommend you do this step for ANY coleslaw that you make. Nutrition Facts Creamy Sunflower-Ranch Coleslaw - whole food and vegan Amount Per Serving Calories 101 Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 47mg 2% Potassium 257mg 7% Carbohydrates 9g 3% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 4g 8% Vitamin A 3514IU 70% Vitamin C 27mg 33% Calcium 43mg 4% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

