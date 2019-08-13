Summer Fish and Vegetable Pie with New Potato Crust

Summer Fish and Vegetable Pie – a seafood- and vegetable-packed dish, with a crème fraîche and mustard sauce. Topped with crushed olive oil new potatoes for a delicious crispy texture and great taste, this is a dinner recipe that the whole family will love.

It may be boiling-hot where you are, but here in Britain it has cooled right down. I don’t know if things will perk up, but for now I’m wearing a sweater and socks. In August! Crazy, huh?

So, apologies if seeing a Summer Fish and Vegetable Pie in your inbox comes as a surprise. Especially if you are taking four showers a day to keep cool. Maybe pin this recipe for the autumn? 🙂 But for those of you curious as to what a Summer Fish Pie is, do read on. It’s a bit lighter than a regular fish pie (here’s my original fish pie recipe I’ve been making for over 20 years), with sautéed summer vegetables and a light, no-flour sauce. It’s spiked with a little lemon, zest and herbs, but is essentially a comforting fish pie that’s been kissed by summer.

So, what’s in a Summer Fish and Vegetable Pie?

Please don’t be daunted by the list of ingredients. The recipe is straightforward and well-worth the small effort it will take. It even makes good leftovers.

Smoked mackerel – just a bit, and so good it is here too

Cod – or whatever sustainable white fish you like

Salmon – sustainable and organic if possible

Prawns/Shrimp – a bit of a luxury but it really stands out here. Treat yourself!

New potatoes – smallish, baby potatoes that are slightly waxy in texture are great, but slightly more floury potatoes will do too

Leeks – gorgeously sweet and delicately flavoured, but use onions if you wish

Broccoli – yes, broccoli

Peas – frozen is quite normal, but use fresh, or even try baby broad beans or edamame if you like

Zucchini/courgettes – these add a nice sweetness

Sweetcorn – more lovely flavour, nutrients and of course, summer vibes!

Lemon, dill, bay leaves, black peppercorns, whole-grain mustard, extra virgin olive oil

Can I use frozen fish?

Absolutely! Just defrost according to packet directions. I have recently become an affiliate for the well-regarded Fish Society here in the UK. Their fish is delivered frozen and well-protected to your door, on a day of your choosing. Everything I’ve used has been of such fantastic quality, with a great selection of organic, wild and sustainable options. They’ve even got smoked prawns! I will be posting more recipes using their products, and will always let you know when I do. Soon I will be posting a fun little recipe – more of an idea really – using their frozen sushi-grade salmon. Use the code “AF10” at check out to get 10% off your first order. 🙂

How to make Summer Fish and Vegetable Pie

Although the steps and ingredient list may read as “weekend make”, it’s really not at all tricky or time-consuming. Here’s the basics:

Boil the potatoes, drain and set aside to cool a bit. You will be lightly crushing them and slicking with olive oil.

Sauté the vegetables until soft, then scrape into a large baking dish. I prefer using a ceramic dish, but Pyrex or enamelled cast iron dish will be fine.

Gently poach the cod and salmon in water (using the vegetable sauté pan) with some mixed dried herbs, peppercorns and bay leaves. Lift the fish and place it on the vegetables, adding the mackerel and prawns too. Save the liquid for making the sauce!

Now you will mix cornflour/corn starch and some of the fish liquid to make a creamy-texture sauce. Then you add crème fraîche, mustard and lemon. You can actually skip the sauce-making to save a bit of time. Just mix the crème fraîche, lemon and mustard and fold into the fish and vegetables. But the cornflour-fish liquid will make a richer, thicker sauce when serving. But both ways are tasty.

Finally you gently combine everything in the dish, lifting gently with a spatula so as not to break up the fish.

Crush the potatoes and lay them over the fish and vegetables, brushing with extra virgin olive oil.

Then it is a matter of patiently waiting a whole 30 minutes (not long!) before tucking in. Because it contains several portions of vegetables maybe just start your meal with a raw salad or add a side of steamed carrots or wilted chard (as seen below).

Does this take your fancy? Let me know in the comments if your weather is cooling down and you’re in need of summer-autumn recipes like this. Or, do you want more salads and no-cook recipes? I’ve got loads of both to share!

5 from 3 votes Print Summer Fish Pie with Crushed New Potatoes A seafood- and vegetable-packed, "lighter" family fish pie, topped with crushed olive oil new potatoes for a delicious texture and taste. Prep Time 30 minutes Total Time 1 hour Servings 6 servings Calories 468 kcal Author kellie anderson Ingredients 800 g new "baby" potatoes

2 leeks cleaned and finely chopped

250 g courgettes/zucchini small dice

175 g broccoli small dice

100 g sweetcorn

100 g petit pois peas or garden peas

300 ml water

2 bay leaves

1 tbsp black peppercorns

1/2 tsp herbes de Provence or mixed herbs

1/2 tsp salt

300 g salmon skinned and cubed

250 g cod skinned and cubed

100 g smoked mackerel

200 g raw prawns

1 tbsp cornflour corn starch

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil divided use

2 tbsp chopped dill

1 tbsp chopped chives

200 g crème fraîche

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp lemon zest optional

2 tsp wholegrain mustard or Dijon Instructions Boil or steam the potatoes until just done. Drain and set aside to cool a bit. Preheat the oven to 200C fan/220C/425F. Heat one tablespoon of the olive oil in a wide shallow sauté pan over a low-medium flame. Add the leeks and cook, stirring, until softened. Add the courgette, broccoli and sweetcorn, cooking until the vegetables are softened; stir in the peas. Scrape this into a large oven-proof dish. Pour 300ml of water into the sauté pan and add the bay leaves, peppercorns, dried herbs, salt, salmon and cod. Bring to a simmer, cover and cook until the fish is just cooked -about four minutes. Lift the fish from the pan and place on the vegetables, adding the raw prawns, smoked mackerel and the herbs, too. Mix the cornflour with a few tablespoons of the fish liquor and mix until it is a paste. Pour up to 250ml of the fish liquor into a small saucepan and whisk in the cornflour mix. Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened to a lightly creamy consistency. Take off the heat and let cool for a few minutes before stirring in crème fraîche, lemon juice, zest and mustard. The sauce will not be thick. Pour the sauce over the fish and vegetables, stirring it very gently to mix but not break up the fish. Place the cooked, cooled potatoes on a chopping board, halve if large, and press them with the back of a heavy knife or bottom of a clean jar until lightly crushed. Distribute them evenly over the pie dish and drizzle with the remaining olive oil - add more if you need too. Place the pie in the oven and cook for 30 minutes, or until the edges are bubbling and the potatoes are crisped in places. Serve warm. Recipe Notes Frozen fish is perfect for this kind of recipe. Follow the packaging directions for defrosting, if available. You can skip the sauce-making step if you wish, just mixing the creme fraiche and flavourings straight in. It will be a little bit watery at the bottom of the dish, but it will taste really good. You can freestyle a bit with the vegetables. If using more "watery" vegetables like spinach, lightly wilt and squeeze of most of its moisture before adding to the baking dish. Some of you may want to add cheese. If doing so may I suggest either 120 grams of freshly grated Cheddar on the top, covering the dish if it starts to brown too quickly. Or even some chopped Brie added to the sauce, allowing it to melt in the oven? Nutrition Facts Summer Fish Pie with Crushed New Potatoes Amount Per Serving Calories 468 Calories from Fat 180 % Daily Value* Fat 20g 31% Saturated Fat 6g 38% Cholesterol 155mg 52% Sodium 591mg 26% Potassium 1482mg 42% Carbohydrates 40g 13% Fiber 6g 25% Sugar 7g 8% Protein 34g 68% Vitamin A 1214IU 24% Vitamin C 76mg 92% Calcium 167mg 17% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

