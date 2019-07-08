Cheesy Broccoli Gnocchi with Parmigiano Reggiano

This is a sponsored post.

With ready-made gnocchi this broccoli, pasta and cheese dish is a perfect midweek supper.

Cheesy Broccoli Gnocchi is a quick and easy Food To Glow favourite!

Even for a quick, summery midweek meal, this couldn’t be easier. Or faster. Sauté packaged gnocchi with garlic and broccolini, adding in plenty of intense, authentic Parmigiano Reggiano for a memorable one-pan family meal.

Parmesan – a staple ingredient Parmesan – a staple ingredient

Parmigiano Reggiano is my go-to for adding instant, deep flavour to so many dishes. Whether it is in a vegetable side dish (my Creamed Kale is a favourite), Parmesan crisps, in soups, pastas (obvs) or elevating deeply comforting vegetable gratins and bean bakes, Parmigiano Reggiano is a no-brainer of a flavour enhancer. And with zero additives – just three ingredients treated very well – it easily fits into a whole food diet.

For this recipe, although you add the Parmigiano Reggiano right at the end, it really pulls all the other players into focus. The umami and subtle mineral twang finish this gnocchi dish like no other ingredient. It will create that culinary magic on pretty much anything that you add it to.

And, as a PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) product, quality is assured. I really recommend using only authentic Parmigiano Reggiano for this dish. Its distinct flavour means that a little goes a long way. I can’t say that for other parm-alikes where you need loads to try and achieve the taste your brain expects. ‘Try’ being the operative word.

Parmigiano Reggiano really is a staple ingredient for me.

What’s in this Cheesy Broccoli Gnocchi dish?

Extra virgin olive oil. Your favourite one, not the one you just sauté veg in.

Gnocchi. I like firm gnocchi so that I can saute it rather than boil it, but it’s your call. Potato gnocchi are probably best for sautéing, but ricotta is lovely too. A homemade ricotta and Parmigiano Reggiano one – oh man, that would be good. But…if you don’t fancy gnocchi (some people find it a bit heavy) use your favourite pasta shape, cooking it al dente.

Garlic. Just one clove to subtly flavour, not ward off vampires.

Broccoli. Thin spears of Tenderstem or broccolini are my favourite choice, but any broccoli will do. Just keep the thickness the same to ensure even cooking. And you know already that the tender sweet stems are the best bit!

Hazelnuts. Toasted and chopped, we love the crunch and toasty taste. Pine nuts are a posher option.

Lemon. Balance and welcome acidity. And I really can’t help but put it into pretty much everything.

Parmigiano Reggiano – of course.

Changing it up Changing it up

Add more veg. Of course I would say that. I’ve deliberately kept this recipe quick and simple, but feel free to freestyle. Charred sweetcorn, chunks of steamed or roasted eggplant, marinated artichoke hearts in the summer. Roasted squash, red onions and nutty celeriac during the colder months.

Different pasta Instead of gnocchi, why not boil up your favourite pasta shape? Something like a trofie would be good.

A flavoured oil – garlic, lemon or basil – to finish would be gorgeous. A tiny drizzle of (UK Amazon affiliate link) smoked olive oil is bliss.

Taste and adjust. That should be your prerogative for any dish, but especially for one that is so simple. Add more lemon, a pinch of chillli flakes, sprinkle over some soft fresh thyme leaves. Whatever you think will appeal to your own taste.

How to eat Cheesy Broccoli Gnocchi

With a fork! 🙂

Seriously, this crazy-easy midweek kind of supper comes together in no time. It is full of fresh ingredients, and packs a flavourful punch. It is also my go-to summer dish for a quick and nutritious family meal. For a casual dinner party why not scale it up and serve with roasted peppers, a pillowy, olive-studded focaccia and a crisp, flinty white wine?

*Want more gnocchi inspo? Check out this round-up of 29 gnocchi and gnudi recipes over on Epicurious.com.

*For nutrition information on Parmesan cheese, read this article over on nutritionadvance.com.

*For further information, please go to Parmigiano Reggiano.

*To keep up with the latest recipes and Parm chat, follow @ParmesanUK on Twitter, @parmigianoreggiano on Instagram and Parmigiano Reggiano on Facebook.

5 from 3 votes Print Nutty Broccoli Gnocchi with Parmigiano Reggiano With ready-made gnocchi this broccoli, pasta and parm dish is a perfect midweek supper. Prep Time 8 minutes Cook Time 5 minutes Total Time 13 minutes Servings 4 servings Calories 341 kcal Author kellie anderson Ingredients 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil plus more to drizzle

500 g gnocchi I like Rana brand

1 clove garlic minced or grated

200 g Tenderstem broccoli or broccolini thicker pieces vertically sliced

1 small lemon plus the zest

2 tbsp chopped hazelnuts, toasted or pine nuts, toasted

20 g Parmigiano Reggiano grated; more to taste

black pepper and salt to taste Instructions Heat the oil in a wide skillet and saute the gnocchi for two minutes, turning to brown slightly. Now add the garlic and broccoli, tossing to coat in the oil. Pop on a lid and cook for three minutes, or until the broccoli is just cooked. Spritz on half the lemon and add the zest, hazelnuts and the Parmigiano Reggiano. Add the remaining lemon if that suits your palate. Recipe Notes If you don't fancy gnocchi, use another pasta. You can boil the pasta, but we really like it sauted. If boiling, follow your packet directions if not homemade. Add in other vegetables if you wish. For winter eating, roasted or steamed butternut squash would be fab. And I can always squeeze eggplant into a pasta dish! Nutrition Facts Nutty Broccoli Gnocchi with Parmigiano Reggiano Amount Per Serving Calories 341 Calories from Fat 117 % Daily Value* Total Fat 13g 20% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 3mg 1% Sodium 521mg 22% Potassium 229mg 7% Total Carbohydrates 51g 17% Dietary Fiber 5g 20% Sugars 2g Protein 9g 18% Vitamin A 7% Vitamin C 72.1% Calcium 12% Iron 29.2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Thank you for supporting Food To Glow and the brands I love and use. Working with complementary brands helps keep Food To Glow ad-free!

PIN NOW. MAKE SOON!

Like this: Like Loading...