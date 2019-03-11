Tropical Matcha Yogurt Breakfast Bowl + 6 Health Benefits of Matcha

Tropical Matcha Yogurt Breakfast Bowl is loaded with sweet juicy fruit, toasted seeds and coconut for a refreshing, energising and healthy way to start your day.

Now that the days are getting a bit longer, brighter, and a tad warmer (!), I’m easing away from porridge and embracing cool, fruity breakfast bowls. Sometimes these are literally just a few dollops of thick, full-fat yogurt, a handful of thawed berries and a palmful of toasted nuts. Maybe, if I’m feeling especially hungry, I’ll top it with a handful of one of my granola mixes. This could also be my evening snack or a solo supper if I’ve not had this for breakfast. Easy, delicious, healthy and filling.

Today’s Tropical Matcha Yogurt Breakfast Bowl is all of these attributes. And more.

My “Liquid Battery”

One thing I always have for breakfast is matcha tea. I’m not rigid or set in my ways about many things, but I really love my morning matcha. Where most people start their day with a hot cup of coffee, mine starts with a large glass of cold matcha tea. I use my otherwise redundant milk frother to suspend the insoluble, antioxidant-rich powder in cold water, and I spike it with fresh lemon. I then slowly drink this rather pond water-looking concoction over the course of an hour, occasionally disturbing the silty green bottom with a spoon to “revive” it. This probably sounds pretty weird to most of you but, for me, it acts as a liquid battery. I love the way it tastes – slightly astringent and grassy-sweet. And I really love how it makes me feel – alive!

Quite a number of years ago I published a similar recipe on which today’s post is based. And it went a little viral. Or viral for the time and viral for me. It was picked up by the likes of Buzzfeed and Huffington Post (Canadian edition), as well as other online publications from around the world. I still get traffic for it today.

I seriously doubt I will get so lucky with this Tropical Matcha Yogurt Breakfast Bowl version, but I really wanted to share it with you, especially if you didn’t seen it the first time around. It’s a keeper.

Why Matcha?

As you no doubt know, matcha is carefully dried and powdered shade-grown green tea leaves. Usually drunk hot, matcha is renowned for its calming yet energising effects – a gentle wakey-wakey to coffee’s ear-splitting alarm.

Once available only to those in Japan and China, matcha is now found everywhere and in nearly everything. From pancakes to ice cream, and noodles to hummus – it’s flipping everywhere. I’ve put matcha in this Japanese-influenced Matcha Frozen Yogurt (it is amazing!), these Almond Blondies, Granola Bites (with Yuzu Drizzle, mmm), and this old-skool Mega-Green Smoothie Julius. Just a little powder is needed to have both a nutritional and taste impact. Which is just as well cos the good stuff – and I recommend the good stuff – ain’t cheap.

Luckily the taste of good matcha powder blends very well with the creaminess and acidity of the yogurt in my matcha yogurt breakfast bowl. And even better when tropical fruits and toasted seeds are added in. The plant compounds in the tea interact with the natural sugars in yogurt to make it taste even sweeter. So, if you normally think yogurt needs to be sweetened, adding matcha might just keep you from reaching for the honey pot.

The buzz comes from the matcha not the bee. :-). Besides, it turns the yogurt a rather fetching shade of green.

Still not onboard with matcha? The following might convince you.

6 Proven Benefits of Matcha (and one not proven)

1 Calm Alertness Because matcha is made from the whole leaf it will have more caffeine and more antioxidants than leaf green tea. But, there is another compound called L-theanine that is also increased. It acts as a counterweight to the side effects of caffeine. Like caffeine, L-theanine is a stimulant, but this particular neuro-transmitting amino acid increases alertness and focus – without the jitters that caffeine can bring.

I can’t “do” caffeine, and have always envied those that can drink cup after cup of coffee to keep them awake. My world changed when I discovered that matcha had all of the upsides of caffeine but none of the downsides.

2 High in Antioxidants Matcha is replete with a significant class of antioxidant plant compounds known as catechins. Antioxidants help stabilise excess free radicals, those naturally occurring compounds that cause inflammation, cell damage, and lead to many chronic disease. Matcha appears to be hugely efficient at preventing inflammation and subsequent cell damage. Studies have linked green tea – and matcha in particular – to a variety of health benefits.

3 Boosts Brain Function Research has shown that L-theanine not only relaxes and induces a state of well-being, it also boosts brain function. Specifically, concentration and cognition. Who doesn’t need a bit of that?

4 Stress Reducer L-theanine is the compound cited as not only increasing alertness but also calming nerves. A recently published small study of matcha demonstrated that “Anxiety, a reaction to stress, was significantly lower in the test-matcha group than in the placebo group.” There are other studies that support this property.

5 Potential Cancer Preventative This is a big, big subject that would take ages to do justice to. But there are numerous studies of animals and human cells supporting the idea that various compounds in matcha inhibit the growth of cancer cells. Breast, liver, lung, skin, colorectal and prostate cancers have and are actively being studied. This recent academic journal article gives a good overview of what is currently known.

6 Heart Protector Studies indicate that the compounds in green tea generally help protect against several heart disease risk factors. This scholarly article elucidates the most recent findings.

Green tea and matcha are often touted as aiding weight loss. The evidence for this patchy. The most robustly conducted studies show that any weight loss is generally statistically insignificant, with amounts not reaching clinical relevance. Take a look at this review paper for more information. However, it is known that both caffeine and L-theanine induce thermogenesis in mammals (production of heat, leading to weight/fat loss). Here is an article explaining what is currently known about weight loss and green tea. Here is a pdf link about green tea and thermogenesis.

Now that you are completely besotted with the idea of matcha, here is one of the nicest ways to enjoy it. Let me know how you like it, would you? Oh, and if you want to try the one I like the best (it’s amazing stuff – no bitterness at all), here is my affiliate link for Kineta organic Japanese matcha tea . I bet it will be the best matcha that you’ve ever bought.

5 from 3 votes Print Tropical Matcha Yogurt Breakfast Bowl Energising Tropical Matcha Breakfast Bowl is loaded with sweet juicy fruit, toasted seeds and coconut for a refreshing and healthy way to start your day. Prep Time 8 minutes Total Time 8 minutes Servings 1 serving Calories 428 kcal Author kellie anderson Ingredients 200 g unsweetened yogurt Greek for highest protein

1 tsp organic matcha tea

1 ripe passion fruit

80 g ripe pineapple skin, core and "eyes" removed

80 g ripe papaya seeds removed

10 g unsweetened coconut flakes not desiccated

15 g raw pumpkin seeds

1/4 tsp freshly grated nutmeg Metric - US Customary Instructions Mix the yogurt and matcha tea together in a serving bowl. Set aside. Heat a skillet or ribbed griddle pan over a medium heat and add the pumpkin seeds and coconut flakes to it. When you hear a few of the seeds pop - and possibly jump out of the pan, tip the seeds and coconut flakes to a plate to cool. Slice 4-6 "planks" of pineapple and lay in the hot griddle pan/skillet. Heat, turning once, until you have nice grill marks or darkened patches. Remove from the heat to cool a bit, and then add them to the yogurt. Take the passion fruit and cut it in half. Use a small spoon to scoop out the seeds and any loose stringy bits. Add these juicy seeds to the yogurt bowl. Use a melon baller or small spoon to scoop soft, cool balls or curls of the papaya; add these to the bowl. Sprinkle over the nutmeg, cooled seeds and coconut flakes. Now, enjoy! Recipe Notes When buying matcha tea do get it from a good source. Proper matcha will not be cheap. But a little goes a long way. Riff on this "recipe" as you wish: chopped banana, grapes, walnuts, pistachios, Brazil nuts, blood oranges, grated apple, berries - anything! Use whatever yogurt suits you. The nutrition label below is based on full-fat, plain yogurt. Nutrition Facts Tropical Matcha Yogurt Breakfast Bowl Amount Per Serving Calories 428 Calories from Fat 189 % Daily Value* Total Fat 21g 32% Saturated Fat 11g 55% Cholesterol 26mg 9% Sodium 127mg 5% Potassium 1014mg 29% Total Carbohydrates 52g 17% Dietary Fiber 13g 52% Sugars 33g Protein 14g 28% Vitamin A 40.8% Vitamin C 137.5% Calcium 27.9% Iron 19.1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

