Baked Chipotle Cauliflower Frittata {low-carb recipe}

Make this baked chipotle cauliflower frittata for a nutritious and scrumptious low-carb midweek dinner, saving a slice for your lunch the next day.

Busy week? Eggs and random vegetables in the fridge? Well, you could do worse than make a frittata.

I make quite a lot of frittatas, both for work and for us. The ultimate clean-out-the-fridge recipe, frittatas combine healthy ingredients with speed and flexibility. Basically, in less than half an hour you can have a satisfying, good-for-you breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner or snack. There aren’t many dishes that cover all the mealtime bases in quite the same way. We just love them.

This cauliflower frittata was a flash of inspiration when – what else – I was cleaning out the fridge. I swear, some of the tastiest meals are spontaneous, random concoctions magicked up from the recesses of your fridge. Whether it is using up leftover roasted veg (I deliberately make more than needed just to have leftovers), a condiment jar with the dregs of something tasty, or even cooked pasta (yes, pasta!): if you have eggs, you can make a frittata. And even if you don’t have eggs, you can have a frittata. Don’t believe me? Check out my Supergreen Vegan Spanish Omelette. Whether vegan or eggy, the principles are the same.

Frittata basics

Organic, free-range eggs. 6-8 eggs for a 3-4 person frittata. Or, chickpea flour and water! (see above)

Cooked vegetables. Leftover roasted or steamed vegetables are fantastic. Potatoes are the most common addition to add heft.

Dairy. I don’t tend to add it but it can make the result more creamy and fluffy. Use full-fat for a richer flavour. Otherwise don’t bother adding it. Milk, crème fraîche, yogurt all work. But just a little. If you want to add it to this recipe, use 2 tablespoons.

Seasoning. I often don’t add salt, but I get salty, savoury taste from sun-dried tomatoes (in this recipe), mashed black/fermented garlic, weird condiments I’ve collected, olives, seaweed, aged cheese, herb blends, preserved lemon, kimchi. As for pepper, this recipe has (affiliate link) chipotle chillies in adobo sauce , so I don’t add more. But otherwise, a nice 5-pepper blend is good, or a dash of hot sauce. If serving for a young family, keep the hot stuff for drizzling or sprinkling on rather than cooking in.

Other stuff. I sometimes add cooked beans or cooked grains, like quinoa. I often do this if I don’t use potatoes.

Fat. Extra virgin olive oil or organic, cold-pressed rapeseed oil (UK). This adds flavour and, of course, stops the eggs from sticking. The fat also helps us to better absorb fat-soluble nutrients, too.

A great pan. Whether making a frittata on the stovetop or in the oven, a well-seasoned (ie naturally non-stick) or good quality non-stick pan is almost always necessary. But you can also make frittatas in well-oiled baking dishes and muffin tins. Lightweight aluminium pans give the least good results so avoid those if at all possible. If you are baking your frittata, make sure your pan is oven-safe. I love my Staub cast iron frypan (affiliate link)

Frittata flavour menu

The combinations are practically endless, but these are a good place to start. Remember, the vegetables are cooked before adding.

Sliced potatoes, onion, garlic, dried mixed herbs – a classic

Pinto beans, courgettes, peppers, cumin, oregano, halved raw cherry tomatoes + serve with salsa and guacamole

Spinach/chard, potatoes, nigella seeds, onion, garlic

Mushrooms, onions, goats cheese, marinated artichoke hearts (or the ones in brine), lemon zest

Broccoli, blue cheese, onions, sweet potato

Pasta (orzo is great), roasted or pan-cooked tomatoes and courgette, rocket/arugula, parmesan

Roasted winter vegetables (parsnip, onion, winter squash, celeriac, etc), harissa, feta cheese

Smoked salmon, capers, dill, potatoes

That should keep you busy for awhile! 🙂

What to serve with a frittata

Depending on the meal and what’s in your frittata, you could serve with salsa and guacamole, roasted or skillet potatoes, corn on the cob, toast, baked or new potatoes, a green salad (we like this kale salad), couscous, this smoky eggplant and tomato sauce (shown served with a beany frittata like I do for work), Moroccan carrot salad (one of my top-rated recipes), my sun-dried tomato tapenade, or kale pesto.

Are frittatas your midweek saviour? What do you like to add to and serve with this easy dish?

5 from 1 vote Print Baked Chipotle Cauliflower Frittata Skillet baked chipotle cauliflower frittata for a simple lunch or dinner. Low carb & paleo. Great warm or cold. If you can't get the chipotles in adobo sauce, use a chipotle paste, or even a harissa paste. Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 15 minutes Total Time 25 minutes Servings 4 servings Calories 227 kcal Author kellie anderson Ingredients 1/2 medium cauliflower washed and patted dry

2 tbsp olive oil

1 leek halved and thinly sliced

1 clove garlic minced

1/2 tsp ground cumin optional

2 chipotle chillies in adobo deseeded and finely chopped and mashed

8 eggs beaten

3 soft sun-dried tomatoes snipped up Instructions Cut up or slice the cauliflower into evenly sized pieces, including the tender stems (these are the sweetest bit). Steam for five minutes. Or, if you must, boil for three minutes. Drain well and let air dry a bit. While the cauliflower is cooking, preheat the oven to 180C fan/200C/400F. Once the oven is on, heat the oil in an oven-proof frying pan over a medium heat and add the garlic and leeks. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until softened - about 3-4 minutes. Turn off the heat. Whisk the eggs in a bowl, adding optional cumin powder and the minced chipotle in adobo. Pour the eggs over the leeks and sprinkle over the sun-dried tomatoes. Place the skillet into the preheated oven and bake for 15 minutes, until just set, with a little "jiggle" in the centre. It will continue to cook a bit after coming out of the oven. Serve warm with optional sprinkle of cheese and a leafy salad. Recipe Notes If you don't have chipotle in adobo sauce available, use a chipotle paste, or even a harissa paste (although a very different flavour). Feel free to add cooked boiled potatoes, or even cooked beans to up the satiety. This tastes great cold, too. Pack a slice or two for your lunch, along with a side salad and a little sachet of ketchup! And of course, this would be a great low-carb option for a picnic. Nutrition Facts Baked Chipotle Cauliflower Frittata Amount Per Serving Calories 227 Calories from Fat 135 % Daily Value* Total Fat 15g 23% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 327mg 109% Sodium 202mg 8% Potassium 427mg 12% Total Carbohydrates 9g 3% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Sugars 3g Protein 13g 26% Vitamin A 20.9% Vitamin C 46.2% Calcium 7.8% Iron 15% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

