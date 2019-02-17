Kimchi Rice Waffles Recipe + Five Easy Toppings

If you have never waffled rice, then you are in for a treat. These kimchi-spiked rice waffles have a crisp exterior and delectably chewy interior. Add one – or more – of the suggested toppings for a dinner or snack with a difference.

Making good use of leftover rice and a slightly neglected pot of tangy kimchi, Korean kimchi rice waffles are our latest fun food. So, heat up your waffle iron and settle down to read how to make these.

I have gone a bit crazy with the topping ideas. But they are all very easy. You can do all of them, none, or one or two. The whole recipe is more an idea than recipe so is very flexible to your likes and dislikes. The one requirement is at least a curiosity about kimchi. And a jar of the stuff.

The kimchi rice waffles themselves are a mildly spiced treat all on their own, with perhaps a flurry of toasted sesame seeds. To make them a proper meal I would recommend whacking on a gooey, fried organic egg, or even some nuggets of stir-fried tofu. Or both if you are anything like us. Greedy. 🙂

And don’t worry if you don’t have a waffle maker: these fry up perfectly well as a pancake – although without the delectable all-over crispy crust.

Why make kimchi rice waffles?

Spicy, pungent and fermented, kimchi is a Korean condiment and side dish that makes any savoury recipe to which it is added explode with added umami and interest. Usually made with cabbage, kimchi is a staple food in Korea eaten throughout the day. Even at breakfast. I have been known to have a dab of juicy kimchi alongside a morning egg, wok-fried greens and homemade sourdough toast. It sounds super-weird, but for fellow kimchi lovers I pinky promise that it is yummy.

Did I mention it is pungent?

Well, don’t worry about the distinctive aroma with this recipe. Once mixed into rice and some other goodies, kimchi’s impact is more gentle whisper than klaxon call.

So, why is it worth giving this “waffley” versatile recipe a shot? Kimchi is the nutritious food trend that is only getting bigger. Full of fibre – it is after all, all-vegetable – minerals, vitamins and gut health-superstar, Lactobacillus, kimchi is one food trend to latch onto. And because it seems here to stay, why not get the family on-board with this easy weekday recipe?

For the kids I recommend topping these crispy-chewy rice cakes with melting cheese and maybe some guacamole-style avocado. My personal favourite is with flakes of crab meat, given a bit of welly with a slosh of yuzu juice (or lime juice) and a light hand of Old Bay seafood seasoning. Basically I could eat the whole recipe’s-worth topped with the spicy crab.

What ingredients do I need?

Cut cabbage kimchi – mat kimchi – is the most common kind and you can find it in many health food stores, and of course all east Asian food shops. I sometimes make my own. It’s oddly fun to do. But I can get a really gorgeous, organic, small-batch one at Real Foods, so I tend not to bother. When using the kimchi, cut it even smaller and, if you can, use more of the white bits than the green leafy bits. A bit crunchier that way, which adds to the texture.

Cooked, cool rice. Better if it is a few days’ old. I prefer using brown basmati but use any kind you like. Even quinoa, if that’s leftover from another meal.

Some chopped vegetables and a fruit – spring onions/scallions, grated sweet carrot, grated apple and ginger. The apple is there for healthful sweetness, but use a touch of maple syrup if you like. A touch of sugar balances out the overall flavour.

Yellow/Sweet miso. Not a deal-breaker if you don’t have it, but it rounds out the flavour.

Yuzu. How do I love thee. Let me count the ways. 🙂 Use lime if you don’t have this bottled, tart, Japanese citrus juice. In the UK buy yours at east Asian food stores, Waitrose and Sainsburys. I hear tell that you can sometimes get fresh yuzu fruits (!) in Borough Market. To say I’m jealous of you Londoners is an understatement.

The above is the just the basics. Below are five different topping ideas to mix and match.

5 Toppings for Kimchi Rice Waffles

Cheese. Dairy or non-dairy, anything that melts is fair game. Or perhaps go even more umami and plump for a blue-type cheese. I would always add some toasted sesame seeds and fresh young sprouts for added nutrients, taste points and texture.

Eggs. Poached, steam-fried, hard-boiled and chopped – whatever you fancy. Just be sure to squirt over your fave hot sauce.

Mushrooms. I am a bit in love with pearly-white and meaty-textured eryngii (King Oyster), but shiitake, maitake, chestnut/cremini or good ol’ button will do just fine. Lightly cook with your favourite Chinese condiment, such as preserved black beans with chilli, or vegetarian xo sauce.

Yuzu mayo. You can buy such things now, but making your own is dead-easy. And it is dee-licious.

White crab meat. The luxury option. Spike with yuzu juice (of course!) and a pinch of Old Bay seafood seasoning if you have some. Adding a few slices of creamy avocado makes this version the stuff of dreams. If crab doesn’t float your boat, sub in pan-warmed marinated tofu. Amp the fishy credentials with little strips of toasted nori seaweed, too.

If I’ve got you kimchi-curious, why not check out some of my other kimchi recipes here on Food To Glow?

15-Minute Kimchi Fried Rice – indeed use this as the base for the waffles if you wish.

Grilled Shiitake Kimcheese – a long-time favourite of ours.

Kimchi and Bean Quesadillas – a fab and filling brunch or lunch

Kimchi Nachos – oh.my.days. These are almost indecently delicious.

Kimchi Quinoa Burgers with Avocado-Jalapeño Mayo – a wee bit more prep, but so worth it.

Kimchi and Avocado Lunch Wraps – for a healthy, low-carb option.

Kimchi and Carrot Pancakes – a tweak on a traditional Korean recipe.

Smoky Kimchi & Vegan Chorizo Pancakes with Homemade Tonkatsu Sauce – the sauce is damn near drinkable. Bought stuff is full of preservatives so it’s great to make your own.

Are you already a kimchi convert? Does this easy waffle and rice mash up appeal to you? If so, what topping will you go for? Is there another topping idea you think I should try?

5 from 2 votes Print Kimchi Rice Waffles Recipe - Five {Easy} Ways Kimchi Rice Waffles are easier to make than you think, and more exciting than fried rice. It's really just mix and waffle! Make them a heartier dinner or fancy snack with one of the five suggested toppings. Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 20 minutes Total Time 30 minutes Calories 979 kcal Author kellie anderson Ingredients 350 g cooked, cold basmati rice brown for preference; leftover rice is best

150 g kimchi cabbage chopped

2 tsp grated ginger

3 spring onions chopped

1 medium carrot grated

1 tbsp miso

1 tbsp yuzu or lime juice

1 tsp toasted sesame oil

2 tbsp grated apple or 1 tsp maple syrup

40 g flour gluten-free or plain

1 tbsp chia seeds or use one egg

3 tbsp kimchi juice or water (not necessary if using an egg)

2 tbsp sesame seeds

Oil spray for waffle maker Spicy Mushrooms 2 tsp toasted sesame oil

4 large mushrooms King Oyster for preference

2 tbsp fermented black beans with chilli or similar Chinese-style condiment

fresh sprouts and rocket/arugula Yuzu Mayo 4 tbsp vegan or egg-based mayo

1 tbsp yuzu juice or lime juice

fresh sprouts I like chive sprouts Cheese 50 g melting cheese of choice

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

2 spring onions thinly sliced Crab 200 g prepared crab meat

1 tbsp yuzu juice or lime juice

1 tsp Old Bay seasoning or chicken seasoning blend if liked

1 tsp pepper blend of choice see recipe notes

1 ripe avocado slices

1 red chilli deseeded and sliced Fried Egg 4 organic eggs or as many as you need

sriracha hot sauce or similar

1 tsp olive oil more as required Instructions Heat your waffle iron as manufacturer instructs. While it is heating, prepare the kimchi rice waffle mix. You may also wish to heat your oven on low (100C) and pop a baking tray inside. This is to keep the first cooked waffles warm while the others are being made. For the waffles, add the cooked cold rice to a mixing bowl along with the chopped kimchi, grated ginger, chopped spring onions and grated carrot. Squish together really well with your hands, crushing some of the rice. It won't stick together. In a small bowl, add the chia seeds and kimchi juice or water (or use one egg). Let this sit until it makes a gel (about 5 minutes), then stir in the miso paste, yuzu juice, sesame oil and the grated apple. Add this to the kimchi rice mixture and stir very well, or use your hands. Now add the flour. I've made these with and without flour, and they are best with flour as it really helps them to stick together in the waffle maker. Spray your hot waffle plates, or brush with oil using a silicone pastry brush. Dollop on some of the waffle mixture - amount depends on waffle plate configuration and size. Mine is small and I like my waffles not to fill the grids. Cook the waffles approximately six minutes, checking at four minutes. You may need more time, especially if your waffles are larger than mine. Loosen with a silicone spatula and place on the heated oven tray if you wish. Carry on with the remaining mixture. While the waffles are cooking make one or more of the topping suggestions. Cheesy Waffles Sprinkle over the cheese and place in a warm oven until the cheese just melts. Or you can pop them under a hot grill/broiler. Sprinkle over the toasted sesame seeds and chopped spring onions. Spicy Mushroom Waffles Slice the mushrooms into even pieces - I like mine as matchsticks. Heat the oil in a medium-hot pan and stir fry the mushrooms until they release their liquid. Add the spicy fermented black beans and heat through. Top each waffles with the mixture and garnish with sprouts Yuzu Mayo Stir together the mayo and yuzu or lime juice and drizzle over the waffles, followed by a sprinkling of seeds and sprouts if liked. Crab Waffles Mix together the crab meat, yuzu juice, seasoning and pepper. Dollop this mixture onto the waffles then garnish with sliced avocado and chilli Spicy Fried Egg Waffles Heat the oil in a frying pan and cook the eggs to your liking. Pop one on a waffle and drizzle with hot sauce. Top with another waffle if liked (not shown) plus some sprouts. Recipe Notes The recipe nutrition information is for the *whole recipe* of waffles, without toppings. The waffles are best eaten fresh but can be reheated in a warm oven. Nutrition Facts Kimchi Rice Waffles Recipe - Five {Easy} Ways Amount Per Serving (1 g) Calories 979 Calories from Fat 495 % Daily Value* Total Fat 55g 85% Saturated Fat 11g 55% Cholesterol 654mg 218% Sodium 955mg 40% Potassium 1417mg 40% Total Carbohydrates 172g 57% Dietary Fiber 16g 64% Sugars 13g Protein 50g 100% Vitamin A 243.4% Vitamin C 118.2% Calcium 55.1% Iron 74.7% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

