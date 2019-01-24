Vietnamese-inspired Fish and Tenderstem Royale with Turmeric & Dill

A sponsored post.

A classic and deeply aromatic Vietnamese fish dish, enhanced with the goodness of Tenderstem®️ Royale. Use any variety of firm white fish, but definitely look out for this beautiful brassica, with its distinctive deep purple stems. It is exclusively available at Marks & Spencer Food Halls in the UK.

When you think of Vietnamese food, broccoli, turmeric and dill do not immediately spring to mind. But trust me when I tell you that this admittedly oddball partnership is absolutely sublime. Based on an unusual but authentic Hanoi recipe, my iteration is surprisingly easy to make, too. In fact, I would even go so far as to say it is a perfect, midweek meal. Colourful, healthy, filling and full of flavour.

I am exceedingly lucky to work with some really fantastic UK food brands. So I was delighted to be asked by vegetable innovators Tenderstem®️ to create a unique recipe celebrating their bold new brassica baby, Tenderstem®️ Royale.

This purple beauty, available exclusively at Marks and Spencer Food Halls, has the tenderness, versatility and ease of cooking as the original green Tenderstem®️, but is a little more buttery tasting and mellow. And like the popular purple sprouting broccoli, it has deep purple stems. But unlike purple sprouting broccoli you can eat every bit of Tenderstem®️ Royale. No trimming, no hard chewy bits, no waste. This new Tenderstem®️ product will also be available year-round. So instead of just thinking wintry curries, noodle dishes, soups, gratins and hot side dishes, get creative with salads (both green and grain), stir fries and raw (I’m thinking carpaccio with my vegan aquafaba aïoli!).

The thing about the striking purple colour is that it’s not just there for show.

As many of you know, I am a cancer health educator. My “day job” is literally teaching people about the awesome disease-preventing and disease-fighting chemicals found in plant foods. And believe me when I tell you that purple edible plants are a big deal.

Anthocyanins, the phenolic phytonutrient responsible for the deep purple colour, possess anti-diabetic, anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and anti-obesity effects, as well as prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

And purple brassicas? Well, I think they are just about the perfect plant food to eat. High in filling and disease-preventing fibre, loads of vitamin C, A and B6 as well as potassium, it’s a food we should all introduce into our weekly recipes. I know I will be.

To keep as much of the purple as possible I recommend a quick stir fry or sauté, such as in this recipe. Boiling loses most of the gorgeous colour. But, however you prepare it, Tenderstem® Royale is not only deeply coloured, it is deeply good for you!

First off, get to Marks & Spencer for a pack (or two) of Tenderstem®️ Royale. Pick up some fish there too, or check with your fishmonger for their best firm white fish. The recipe has both a marinade and a serving sauce, so mix those up – they are both very straightforward to make. The marinade of turmeric, pepper, garlic, ginger, fish or (soy) sauce, honey and grated shallot gets lightly massaged into the fish and left for half an hour while you wash the vegetables, and mix together the heavenly salty-sweet-hot nuoc cham dipping (or in this case drizzling) sauce.

Then you heat oil in a frying pan, dust the fish with rice flour (or any flour really) and shallow fry the fish until just cooked. Wipe the pan out and add a teeny bit more oil to quickly saute the Tenderstem®️ Royale, spring onions and dill – just three minutes should do it. Have some slippery, soft rice noodles waiting, as well as extra chillies, lime and dill. Serve all drizzled with the addictive-tasting nuoc cham sauce.

Vegan Tweak

If you are vegan or vegetarian, make this as a filling side dish by steaming about 400 grams of new/baby potatoes and marinating as for the fish. And of course use soy sauce instead of fish sauce. 🙂

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This recipe will give you a deeply flavoursome dinner for two in less than an hour, including the marinating time. To make it even quicker you can either prep the marinade and sauce in the morning to throw together at dinner time. Or, make the sauces a day ahead and coat the the fish in the morning to leave marinating in the fridge while you are out.

Find out more about Tenderstem®️ Royale on their website. And get your own supply of these purple-stemmed lovelies at Marks & Spencer Food Hall.

5 from 4 votes Print Vietnamese-Inspired Fish and Tenderstem Royale A classic and deeply aromatic Vietnamese fish dish, enhanced with the goodness of Tenderstem®️ Royale, turmeric and fresh dill. Suitable for a midweek meal for two. Prep Time 40 minutes Cook Time 10 minutes Total Time 50 minutes Servings 2 people Calories 385 kcal Author kellie anderson Ingredients 200 g firm white fish I used monkfish

1 tsp ground turmeric

1/2 tsp black pepper

2 shallots grated or finely minced

2 garlic cloves grated or finely minced

2 tbsp grated gingerroot

1 tsp fish sauce or light soy sauce

2 tsp honey or sugar

1 tsp rapeseed oil or safest cooking oil in your country

2 tbsp rapeseed oil (UK) or safest cooking oil in your country

2 tbsp rice flour or other flour

180 g Tenderstem® Royale e.g. one pack; thicker pieces halved

4 spring onions sliced diagonally, about 6 cm

20 g fresh dill Nuoc Chom Sauce garlic clove grated

1 bird's eye chilli deseeded and sliced

1 tsp honey or sugar

4 tbsp lime juice

1/2 tsp fish sauce or light soy sauce Cooked rice noodles or rice + fresh dill + lime wedges, to serve Metric - US Customary Instructions 1. Combine the turmeric, pepper, shallots, garlic, ginger, fish sauce, sugar and 1 teaspoon of oil in a small mixing bowl. Add the fish pieces and turn until coated. Leave to marinate for half an hour. Make the Nuoc Cham Sauce by combining all the ingredients in a small jug. Set aside. Heat 1 tbsp of the remaining oil over a medium-high heat in a non-stick frying pan. Flick in a tiny bit of the rice flour. If it sizzles, the pan is ready. Take one piece of fish and sprinkle all over with some of the rice flour and add to the pan. Carry on with the rest of the fish. Cook on both sides until the fish is just cooked through. The timing will depend on fish thickness, but about four minutes on each side would probably be the maximum. Use a fish slice to lift the fish onto some waiting kitchen pepper. Wipe the pan. Add the remaining oil to the pan and heat to medium-high temperature. Add the spring onions Tenderstem® Royale and dill to the pan. Saute, turning a few times, for three minutes. To serve, add warm rice or rice noodles to two bowls and top with the Tenderstem® Royale and the fish. Drizzle over the sauce. Serve with extra dill and lime wedges. Recipe Notes Please use purple sprouting broccoli or broccolini if not in the UK, adjusting the cooking time upwards and trimming as required. Vegetarians and vegans, I've not forgotten you! Turn this into a hearty side dish by steaming some new potatoes and marinating as for the fish! Use soy sauce, too. This recipe is easily increased. Why not swap the white fish for salmon? Or see my recipe from 2011 using salmon, lemon grass, lime and fresh turmeric. It is a recipe made for griddling. Ignore the dodgy photos! Nutrition Facts Vietnamese-Inspired Fish and Tenderstem Royale Amount Per Serving Calories 385 Calories from Fat 162 % Daily Value* Total Fat 18g 28% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 50mg 17% Sodium 460mg 19% Potassium 617mg 18% Total Carbohydrates 31g 10% Dietary Fiber 3g 12% Sugars 11g Protein 25g 50% Vitamin A 52% Vitamin C 134.8% Calcium 12.6% Iron 17.2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

