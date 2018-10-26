Salted Caramel Apple Nachos are your new favourite quick snack or dessert for the family – or just you. Sprinkle and drizzle them with tasty toppings and be crunching away in no time. Plate licking is positively encouraged.

Apple nachos are not a new thing, but if you are someone who occasionally craves something sweet and crunchy, this is all the reminder you need. Enjoy them with just a drizzle of salted caramel, or go full-nacho and load them up with my menu of toppings. The images you see are what I fancy, but honestly the add-on options are as broad as your imagination.

Slices of crisp, sweet apples drizzled with an even sweeter dessert sauce, these fruity dessert nachos fall somewhere in between a super healthy apple (not something I ever crave, tbh) and the decadence of spooning salted caramel sauce straight into your mouth (that can’t just be me). They make a super after-school snack, too.

Kids love them. Adults love them. And the best thing is that you probably have all of the ingredients. Or will be highly motivated to go and get them.

It can’t be that easy, surely?

Yes, it is. You can buy sweet caramel sauce or, of course, make your own. Go vegan or dairy – it’s up to you. But everything else is store cupboard stuff: mini dark chocolate chips, cocoa nibs, chopped toasted pecans and toast flaked almonds. More ideas below. The main thing is to choose firm, crisp dessert apples and slice them just thick enough to hold your toppings without bending when you pick them up. I find that half moon slices as opposed to rings are more stable in the plate-to-mouth journey.

Two other tips are 1) toss the apple slices in lemon juice to stave off browning; and 2) warm the sauce before drizzling. You are talking 5 minute prep, tops. This is the last-minute dessert option that will everyone will love.

So, what other toppings can I use?

Spices: cinnamon, pumpkin spice or apple pie mix, cardamom, nutmeg

Other nuts and seeds: toasted pumpkin or sunflower seeds, hemp seeds, walnuts, almonds, shreds of sweet and moist coconut

Chocolate sauce, peanut butter, almond butter – either warmed and drizzled over the apples, or stirred into the caramel sauce

However you top them, I really hope they become your go-to fruit dessert.

**Incidentally, these would be a great alternative to toffee apples at a Halloween get-together. Have the apple slices prepared and set them out on a decorated tables with plates of sweet and nutty toppings, and warmed salted caramel sauce.**

**Remember to follow me on Pinterest and, if you make these Salted Caramel Apple Nachos, click on the pin at the bottom and leave a photo of your make with a comment telling me what you think, or any awesome changes that you made. Similarly, any Instagram posts tagged @food_to_glow using my recipes will go on my Story if I see them. I’m always so proud when you share my recipes with the world. Yay!!!

Whether on Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or of course here on the blog, I love to see what you do with my recipes, and I welcome your comments, star ratings, tweaks and suggestions.**

5 from 1 vote Print Salted Caramel Apple Nachos Salted Caramel Apple Nachos are your new favourite quick snack or dessert for the family - or just you. Sprinkle and drizzle them with tasty toppings and be crunching away in no time. Plate licking is positively encouraged. Prep Time 5 minutes Servings 2 people Author kellie anderson Ingredients 1 crisp dessert apple cored and cut into 1/4 inch slices

1 1/2 tbsp salted caramel sauce dairy or vegan, warmed

1 tsp lemon juice Topping menu - pick and mix 1 tbsp mini chocolate chips

6 pecans, walnuts or other nuts toasted and halved

1 tbsp hemp hearts or other seeds

1 tbsp shredded coconut not desiccated

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon or other warm spice

1 tbsp flaked almonds toasted

1 tbsp pomegranate arils/seeds

1 tbsp cocoa nibs Instructions Toss the apple slices in the lemon juice. Arrange the slices on a plate and drizzle over the salted caramel sauce. Sprinkle over toppings of choice: I used chocolate chips, hemp hearts, almonds and pecans. Recipe Notes A great sauce tweak is to stir 2 teaspoons of smooth nut butter or melted chocolate into the salted caramel sauce and warm through.

RIPE FOR PINNING!

Like this: Like Loading...