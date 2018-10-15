Greek-Inspired Lentil & Quinoa Burgers with Avocado-Dill Tzatziki

NOTE: I’ve had issues with a “buggy” plug-in, so most of you have not been getting updates from me for quite awhile. As the recipes were just hanging around in the ether I will be re-posting most of these late summer/early autumn recipes. Apologies if you have managed to see these by coming straight to my site out-with email and WordPress reader notifications. Normal service will resume soon Now, to that recipe!

For those of you looking for a truly scrumptious vegan burger recipe that you would happily serve to non-vegans, this is the one. Although it is based around the now-classic vegan burger combo of lentils and quinoa, I assure you there is nothing “worthy” about them. And, the texture and mouth-feel is soft and, dare I say the “m” word, moist. No coughing or water gulping with these babies. 🙂

These are honestly the burgers I prefer when we crave a burger. They’ve got the protein and umami to satisfy even the most dedicated of meat lovers. Maybe a slight exaggeration, but I think most omnivores will find them worth trying. Especially with the gorgeous avocado-dill tzatziki. The whole recipe is super healthy and very easy to put together, too.

Any shortcuts?

If you have cooked lentils and quinoa in your fridge, freezer or even from a supermarket pouch (in the UK we have loads of choice with these products), these burgers and sauce make a speedy supper for the family. But quinoa and red lentils need no pre-soaking and cook quickly. You can even swap the red onion for chopped spring onion and add this and the minced garlic straight into the mixture without cooking. I’ve given instructions for prepping both cooked and uncooked ingredients.

How should I serve the burgers?

I like them with salad leaves, thinly sliced cucumbers and ribbons of carrot, but Andrew likes them squashed between a bun. You could also make them as mini burgers and serve them in a wrap or pitta pocket, stuffed with salad and drizzled with the tzatziki. Leftover burgers are gorgeous crumbled into pasta with feta, extra herbs and lashings of extra virgin olive oil.

As for accompaniments, perhaps bung some sweet potato wedges in the oven too: slicked with olive oil and dusted with a small amount of dried dill or oregano, plus some cumin seeds. Or how about some garlic bread or focaccia, or a vinaigrette-based potato salad or coleslaw?

Can I make substitutions?

Of course! Cooked brown rice or a brown rice and wild rice mix would be fabulous. Anything that you can squish up and gets a bit sticky is perfect. Barley, buckwheat and amaranth also spring to mind. As for the lentils, cooked, well-mashed chickpeas would work, as would other cooked lentils. But I’ve not tried this recipe with anything other than quinoa and red lentils. As for the flavourings, steer away from Greece towards Spain with smoked paprika and oregano, ditching the Kalamata olives for oil-marinated semi-dried tomatoes. Serve with a thick pepper and tomato sauce. Be creative and make this recipe your own. I’ve even got a Provencal version with tapenade, from 2014 (fried!).

How healthy are these burgers?

Plenty healthy. Nutritionally, pseudo-grain quinoa is considered a wholegrain, and gives us essential protein, magnesium, folate, iron, zinc and fiber – among other things. I find it indispensable, using it in my everyday cooking. And the lentils have a similar profile but, I would say, they are even more super-charged, especially when it comes to folate, fiber and iron. Plus, of course the added carrot, chia seeds and being baked not fried. The tzatziki gives a good dose of healthy monounsaturated fats.

Anything else I should know?

The burgers are best eaten freshly made as they will dry out a bit on reheating. But, as I wrote above, they are great crumbled into pasta. These burgers will not freeze well. So, fresh is best!

