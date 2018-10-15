Greek-Inspired Lentil & Quinoa Burgers with Avocado-Dill Tzatziki

NOTE: I’ve had issues with a “buggy” plug-in, so most of you have not been getting updates from me for quite awhile. As the recipes were just hanging around in the ether I will be re-posting most of these late summer/early autumn recipes. Apologies if you have managed to see these by coming straight to my site out-with email and WordPress reader notifications. Normal service will resume soon Now, to that recipe!
For those of you looking for a truly scrumptious vegan burger recipe that you would happily serve to non-vegans, this is the one. Although it is based around the now-classic vegan burger combo of lentils and quinoa, I assure you there is nothing “worthy” about them. And, the texture and mouth-feel is soft and, dare I say the “m” word, moist. No coughing or water gulping with these babies. 🙂
These are honestly the burgers I prefer when we crave a burger. They’ve got the protein and umami to satisfy even the most dedicated of meat lovers. Maybe a slight exaggeration, but I think most omnivores will find them worth trying. Especially with the gorgeous avocado-dill tzatziki. The whole recipe is super healthy and very easy to put together, too.
Any shortcuts?
If you have cooked lentils and quinoa in your fridge, freezer or even from a supermarket pouch (in the UK we have loads of choice with these products), these burgers and sauce make a speedy supper for the family. But quinoa and red lentils need no pre-soaking and cook quickly. You can even swap the red onion for chopped spring onion and add this and the minced garlic straight into the mixture without cooking. I’ve given instructions for prepping both cooked and uncooked ingredients.
How should I serve the burgers?
I like them with salad leaves, thinly sliced cucumbers and ribbons of carrot, but Andrew likes them squashed between a bun. You could also make them as mini burgers and serve them in a wrap or pitta pocket, stuffed with salad and drizzled with the tzatziki. Leftover burgers are gorgeous crumbled into pasta with feta, extra herbs and lashings of extra virgin olive oil.
As for accompaniments, perhaps bung some sweet potato wedges in the oven too: slicked with olive oil and dusted with a small amount of dried dill or oregano, plus some cumin seeds. Or how about some garlic bread or focaccia, or a vinaigrette-based potato salad or coleslaw?
Can I make substitutions?
Of course! Cooked brown rice or a brown rice and wild rice mix would be fabulous. Anything that you can squish up and gets a bit sticky is perfect. Barley, buckwheat and amaranth also spring to mind. As for the lentils, cooked, well-mashed chickpeas would work, as would other cooked lentils. But I’ve not tried this recipe with anything other than quinoa and red lentils. As for the flavourings, steer away from Greece towards Spain with smoked paprika and oregano, ditching the Kalamata olives for oil-marinated semi-dried tomatoes. Serve with a thick pepper and tomato sauce. Be creative and make this recipe your own. I’ve even got a Provencal version with tapenade, from 2014 (fried!).
How healthy are these burgers?
Plenty healthy. Nutritionally, pseudo-grain quinoa is considered a wholegrain, and gives us essential protein, magnesium, folate, iron, zinc and fiber – among other things. I find it indispensable, using it in my everyday cooking. And the lentils have a similar profile but, I would say, they are even more super-charged, especially when it comes to folate, fiber and iron. Plus, of course the added carrot, chia seeds and being baked not fried. The tzatziki gives a good dose of healthy monounsaturated fats.
Anything else I should know?
The burgers are best eaten freshly made as they will dry out a bit on reheating. But, as I wrote above, they are great crumbled into pasta. These burgers will not freeze well. So, fresh is best!
|Prep Time
|15 minutes
|Cook Time
|25 minutes
|Servings
|
burgers
- 1 small red onion finely chopped
- 3 cloves garlic finely minced
- 2 tbsp olive oil divided use
- 1 medium carrot finely grated
- 300 grams cooked red lentils room temp
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 10 pitted Kalamata olives sliced
- 8 antipasti-style mini peppers sliced
- 2 tbsp chia seeds
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp water
- 200 grams cooked quinoa room temp
- 1 tsp lemon zest optional
- 1 avocado ripe, peeled, stone out
- 1/2 English cucumber peeled, deseeded, roughly chopped
- 1 small garlic clove grated
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 tsp dried dill
- 1/4 tsp dried mint
|
Ingredients
Avocado-Dill Tzatziki
|
- Heat the oven to 180C/350F.
- Saute the onion and garlic until softened in 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add to a large mixing bowl with the remaining burger ingredients and mash with a potato masher or wooden spoon until you get a cohesive mixture.
- Slick a baking sheet with some of the remaining oil and form the mixture into burgers - about 130 grams each, or so. Place on the tray and brush on the rest of the oil. I used a crumpet mould. Place the tray in the fridge for half an hour if possible as this will help, in the absence of egg, hold them together while cooking.
- When the burgers are firm place them in the oven to bake for 25 minutes, carefully turning halfway through.
- Serve warm with the cool Avocado-Dill Tzatziki in a bun or over salad leaves, adding sliced Greek hot peppers if liked.
- Put all ingredients into a blender, mini food processor small bowl and blend well.
If using uncooked lentils, place 150g red lentils in a pan with enough water to cover my 2 cm. Bring to boil and cook until soft. Drain and cool.
If using uncooked quinoa, place 90g raw, well-rinsed quinoa in a small lidded pan with 236ml water and bring to boil. Cover and simmer gently for 8 minutes. Turn off heat and let sit for five more minutes.
I've not added any salt as the olives are salty, but feel free to season as you wish of course.
If you aren't vegan, use a small beaten egg in place of the chia seeds, lemon juice and water.
I have a couple more burger recipes for you: Juicy Teriyaki Portobello Burgers with Wasabi Mayo + Kimchi Quinoa Burgers with Jalapeño-Avocado “Mayo”
